Erweiterte Funktionen



Heliad Equity Partners - NAV affected by flatexDEGIRO’s de-rating




14.10.22 08:04
Edison Investment Research

Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) posted a 35% decrease in net asset value (NAV) per share during Q222, driven mostly by the 51% stock price decrease of flatexDEGIRO (FTK) (alongside the sell-off across listed online brokers), which now makes up roughly half of HEP’s portfolio. Meanwhile, revaluation of private holdings had a minor impact on HEP’s NAV, with only FINN and Klarna closing new funding rounds in Q222. We note that HEP’s management expects the weighted average revenue of its new investments since 2021 to grow 3.6x in 2022 vs the prior year. Management also highlighted that advanced talks on new funding rounds of some holdings may bring HEP’s NAV per share to c €10 (up c 20% from end-June 2022), while the current HEP share price is c 53% lower.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock mit wegweisender Übernahme
Diesen 421% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,82 € 4,79 € 0,03 € +0,63% 14.10./09:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0L1NN5 A0L1NN 11,75 € 4,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,83 € +0,42%  10.10.22
Frankfurt 4,77 € +1,27%  08:01
Hamburg 4,77 € +1,27%  08:15
Berlin 4,83 € +0,84%  08:05
Xetra 4,82 € +0,63%  09:36
Düsseldorf 4,75 € +0,42%  10:30
Stuttgart 4,75 € +0,21%  11:30
München 4,83 € 0,00%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye. Spektakuläre Übernahme. Diesen 598% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2010 Heliad Equity Partners 01.08.22
91 Heliad Equity: Der informative V. 29.11.10
5 Der Q2 Sieger Thread 12.08.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...