Heliad Equity Partners - A high-tech growth investor from Germany
11.07.22 09:56
Edison Investment Research
Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) seeks to offer investors exposure to early-stage, private tech companies, with a particular focus on growth investments, through a listed evergreen structure. It has actively expanded its private portfolio since the change of its investment strategy in mid-2021 and held stakes in 16 unlisted and four listed companies at end-March 2022 offering solutions across sectors such as fintech, green energy, direct-to-customer (D2C), supply chain management, crypto/blockchain and mobility.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,98 €
|5,98 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.07./12:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0L1NN5
|A0L1NN
|13,75 €
|5,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,10 €
|+2,35%
|12:44
|Stuttgart
|5,94 €
|+1,71%
|12:45
|Düsseldorf
|5,86 €
|+0,69%
|12:00
|Frankfurt
|5,90 €
|+0,68%
|08:04
|Hamburg
|5,90 €
|+0,68%
|08:15
|München
|5,90 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Xetra
|5,98 €
|0,00%
|08.07.22
|Berlin
|5,98 €
|0,00%
|08:36
= Realtime
