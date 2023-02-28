Erweiterte Funktionen


Heidrick & Struggles kündigt Beförderungen von Partnern, Principals und Senior Client Principals in den Geschäftsbereichen Executive Search und Heidrick Consulting bekannt




28.02.23 19:25
news aktuell

Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) -

Die Beförderungen erstrecken sich auf 22 Städte in 14 Ländern, da das Unternehmen sein Engagement für berufliche Entwicklung und Kultur in einem sich ständig verändernden Marktumfeld weiter vorantreibt

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), ein führender Anbieter von globalen Führungsberatungs- und On-Demand-Talentlösungen, gab die Beförderung von 19 Partnern, 29 Principals und einem Senior Client Principal in seinen weltweiten Geschäftsbereichen Executive Search und Heidrick Consulting bekannt.

„Heidrick & Struggles" ist stolz darauf, Führungspersönlichkeiten in unserem Unternehmen auszubilden. Wir engagieren uns sehr für die Entwicklung unserer Teams und die Schaffung einer konkurrenzlosen Kultur für Spitzentalente", sagte Präsident und Geschäftsführer Krishnan Rajagopalan. „Unsere neu beförderten Berater haben sich als dynamische, agile Führungskräfte erwiesen, die für ihre Führungsstärke, ihr innovatives Denken und ihren Geist der Zusammenarbeit anerkannt sind, sowohl innerhalb unserer eigenen Organisation als auch bei der Betreuung unserer Kunden und der Beratung zu den komplexen Talent- und Humankapitalfragen, mit denen sie heute konfrontiert sind."

Die beförderten Berater sind in 22 Städten in 14 Ländern tätig.

Zum Partner befördert:


- Tom Clarke (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2988736063&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D469614307%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fc%252Ftom_clarke%26a%3DTom%2BClarke&a=Tom+Clarke), Global Technology & Services (Dubai)
- Enrico Coco (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=783322343&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2011370284%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fc%252Fenrico_coco%26a%3DEnrico%2BCoco&a=Enrico+Coco), Industrial (Mailand)
- Rachel Farley (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1682789742&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2262831890%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Ff%252Frachel_farley%26a%3DRachel%2BFarley&a=Rachel+Farley), Human Resources (London)
- Bobby Giannini (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=4249455103&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1795336840%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fg%252Frobert_giannini%26a%3DBobby%2BGiannini&a=Bobby+Giannini), Industrial (Chicago)
- Liz Hayes (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2256316994&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3559160765%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Fliz_hayes%26a%3DLiz%2BHayes&a=Liz+Hayes), Global Technology & Services (Chicago)
- Michael Hirshman (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3103337718&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2793370696%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Fmichael_hirshman%26a%3DMichael%2BHirshman&a=Michael+Hirshman), Health Care & Life Sciences (Los Angeles, New York)
- Adam Howe (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2353891882&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1259958914%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Fadam_howe%26a%3DAdam%2BHowe&a=Adam+Howe), Heidrick Consulting (New York)
- Giulia Iuticone (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2214431820&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D4157568758%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fi%252Fgiulia_iuticone%26a%3DGiulia%2BIuticone&a=Giulia+Iuticone), Financial Officers (Mailand)
- Tim Jensen (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=949122755&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1174947638%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fj%252Ftim_jensen%26a%3DTim%2BJensen&a=Tim+Jensen), Industrial (Toronto)
- Dominique Robertson (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=814120409&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3968875599%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fr%252Fdominique_robertson%26a%3DDominique%2BRobertson&a=Dominique+Robertson), Industrial (London)
- Maryam Shahabi (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1001384621&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D873733243%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Fmaryam_shahabi%26a%3DMaryam%2BShahabi&a=Maryam+Shahabi), Consumer (New York)
- Guy Shaul (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3024399253&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3644763358%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Fguy_shaul%26a%3DGuy%2BShaul&a=Guy+Shaul), Global Technology & Services (London)
- Rob Speers (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1501774247&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1090548212%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Frobert_speers%26a%3DRob%2BSpeers&a=Rob+Speers), Financial Services (Hongkong)
- Ed Sweet (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3880546136&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1751948251%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Fed_sweet%26a%3DEd%2BSweet&a=Ed+Sweet), Global Technology & Services (San Francisco)
- Barbara Swistak (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3338595681&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D4034261589%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Fbarbara_swistak%26a%3DBarbara%2BSwistak&a=Barbara+Swistak), Industrial (Paris)
- Yoshihira Terashima (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1134709845&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D415150940%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Ft%252Fyoshihira_terashima%26a%3DYoshihira%2BTerashima&a=Yoshihira+Terashima), Industrial (Tokio)
- Jackie Wrotniak (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3214351362&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2843095613%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fw%252Fjacqueline_wrotniak%26a%3DJackie%2BWrotniak&a=Jackie+Wrotniak), Financial Officers (London)
- Ari Zauderer (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1178744605&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3407838094%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fz%252Fari_zauderer%26a%3DAri%2BZauderer&a=Ari+Zauderer), Global Technology & Services (Toronto)
- Elizabeth Zessman (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3742645094&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2169124817%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fz%252Felizabeth_zessman%26a%3DElizabeth%2BZessman&a=Elizabeth+Zessman), Financial Services (New York)

Zum Principal befördert:


- Luciana Assad (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1593228411&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1416610376%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fa%252Fluciana_assad%26a%3DLuciana%2BAssad&a=Luciana+Assad) Consumer Markets (São Paulo)
- Michael Assin (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=701481097&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D468893456%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fa%252Fmichael_assin%26a%3DMichael%2BAssin&a=Michael+Assin), Heidrick Consulting (Hongkong)
- Shannon Bade (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3983905699&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3657548563%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fb%252Fshannon_bade%26a%3DShannon%2BBade&a=Shannon+Bade), Financial Services (New York)
- Scott Bae (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3021457222&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D562637718%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fb%252Fscott_bae%26a%3DScott%2BBae&a=Scott+Bae), Industrial (Calgary)
- Charmaine Chan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1318938989&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3664266843%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fc%252Fcharmaine_chan%26a%3DCharmaine%2BChan&a=Charmaine+Chan), Financial Services (Hongkong)
- Eliza Clemens (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1423762896&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3677275090%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fc%252Feliza_clemens%26a%3DEliza%2BClemens&a=Eliza+Clemens), Information Officers (New York)
- Pernille Dixen (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2459901361&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D463511821%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fd%252Fpernille_dixen%26a%3DPernille%2BDixen&a=Pernille+Dixen), Industrial (Kopenhagen)
- Claire Dutilleul (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3527570602&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1013035172%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fd%252Fclaire_dutilleul%26a%3DClaire%2BDutilleul&a=Claire+Dutilleul), Global Technology & Services (Paris)
- Camilla Gilone (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1314075621&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2412684555%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fg%252Fcamilla_gilone%26a%3DCamilla%2BGilone&a=Camilla+Gilone), Industrial (London)
- Jerry Gorss (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1486796577&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D4016400524%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fg%252Fjerry_gorss%26a%3DJerry%2BGorss&a=Jerry+Gorss), Industrial (Boston)
- Sydney Green (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3672617890&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3599264990%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fg%252Fsydney_green%26a%3DSydney%2BGreen&a=Sydney+Green) Consumer Markets (Washington, D.C.)
- Madison Hess (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3746106290&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D4253414540%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Fmadison_hess%26a%3DMadison%2BHess&a=Madison+Hess), Industrial (Houston)
- Robin Holroyd (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1448757939&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D21890265%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Frobin_holroyd%26a%3DRobin%2BHolroyd&a=Robin+Holroyd), Consumer Markets (London)
- Adrianna Huehnergarth (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1517710677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2578841173%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Fadrianna_huehnergarth%26a%3DAdrianna%2BHuehnergarth&a=Adrianna+Huehnergarth), Financial Services (New York)
- Ajo Joseph (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3815171887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3550388426%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fj%252Fajo_joseph%26a%3DAjo%2BJoseph&a=Ajo+Joseph), Industrial (Bangalore)
- Jack Kerr (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2952345465&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D4231084485%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fk%252Fjack_kerr%26a%3DJack%2BKerr&a=Jack+Kerr), Financial Services (Sydney)
- Marie McGinnis, Global Technology & Services (San Francisco)
- Helena Muir (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2323768581&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3245668767%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fm%252Fhelena_muir%26a%3DHelena%2BMuir&a=Helena+Muir), Industrial (London)
- Jessica Nagle (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=4194658117&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2729471984%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fn%252Fjessica_nagle%26a%3DJessica%2BNagle&a=Jessica+Nagle), Financial Officers (Boston)
- Catherine Napier (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2902105160&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D944588700%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fn%252Fcatherine_napier%26a%3DCatherine%2BNapier&a=Catherine+Napier), Chief HR Officers (Chicago)
- Bhavya Pabby (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3494374848&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2388140150%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fp%252Fbhavya_pabby%26a%3DBhavya%2BPabby&a=Bhavya+Pabby), Heidrick Consulting (Neu-Delhi)
- Joanna Raczynska (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=2382157745&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3586267756%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fr%252Fjoanna_raczynska%26a%3DJoanna%2BRaczynska&a=Joanna+Raczynska), Industrial (Madrid)
- Travis Radford (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1870556225&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D3580556952%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fr%252Ftravis_radford%26a%3DTravis%2BRadford&a=Travis+Radford), Industrial (Houston)
- Naomi Record (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1789549445&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2308633130%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fr%252Fnaomi_record%26a%3DNaomi%2BRecord&a=Naomi+Record), Heidrick Consulting (London)
- David Sebe (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=3710208128&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D34690874%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Fdavid_sebe%26a%3DDavid%2BSebe&a=David+Sebe), Corporate Officers (Johannesburg)
- Sydney Tagen (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=4101479177&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1209918924%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Ft%252Fsydney_tagen%26a%3DSydney%2BTagen&a=Sydney+Tagen), Financial Services (New York)
- Martin Vanin (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1400258351&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D2917833562%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fv%252Fmartin_vanin%26a%3DMartin%2BVanin&a=Martin+Vanin), Global Technology & Services (Washington, D.C.)
- Colleen Vogt (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1700389491&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1290991382%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fv%252Fcolleen_vogt%26a%3DColleen%2BVogt&a=Colleen+Vogt), Global Technology & Services (New York)
- Mikako Yoshikawa (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=4221110279&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D4110607324%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fy%252Fmikako_yoshikawa%26a%3DMikako%2BYoshikawa&a=Mikako+Yoshikawa), Global Technology & Services (Tokio)

Zum Senior Client Principal befördert:


- Cate Borness (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3794626-1&h=1515194643&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3794626-1%26h%3D1611857664%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fb%252Fcate_borness%26a%3DCate%2BBorness&a=Cate+Borness), Heidrick Consulting (Sydney)

Informationen zu Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) ist ein führender Anbieter von globaler Führungsberatung und On-Demand-Talentlösungen, der den Bedarf der weltweit führenden Unternehmen an Führungskräften und Beratung bedient. In unserer Rolle als zuverlässige Führungsberater arbeiten wir mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um zukunftsfähige Führungskräfte und Organisationen zu entwickeln. Dabei bringen wir unsere Dienstleistungen und Angebote in den Bereichen Führungskräftesuche, Diversität und Integration, Bewertung und Entwicklung von Führungskräften, Organisations- und Teamentwicklung, Kulturgestaltung und bedarfsgerechte, unabhängige Talentlösungen zusammen. Heidrick & Struggles leistet seit mehr als 65 Jahren Pionierarbeit auf dem Gebiet der Personalberatung. Heute bietet das Unternehmen integrierte Talent- und Humankapitallösungen an, die unseren Kunden helfen, die Welt zu verändern, ein Führungsteam nach dem anderen.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Medienkontakt:

Bianca Wilson bwilson@heidrick.com (mailto:bwilson@heidrick.com)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-kundigt-beforderungen-von-partnern-principals-und-senior-client-principals-in-den-geschaftsbereichen-executive-search-und-heidrick-consulting-bekannt-301758383.html


Original-Content von: Heidrick & Struggles, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
200 Drohnen für Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal - 327% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:01 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse [...]
21:01 , Aktiennews
Six Flags Entertainment Aktie: Kein Grund zur [...]
21:01 , Aktiennews
KeyCorp Aktie: Wirklich lohnenswert?
21:01 , Aktiennews
Hengan Aktie: Vorsicht, Stolperfalle!
21:01 , Aktiennews
BJ's Restaurants Aktie: Der absolute Durchbru [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...