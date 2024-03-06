Heidrick & Struggles kündigt Beförderungen von Partnern, Principals und Senior Client Principals in den Bereichen Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting und On-Demand Talent Business an

Chicago, 6. März 2024 (ots/PRNewswire) -Die Beförderungen erstrecken sich auf 18 Städte in 9 Ländern, da sich das Unternehmen weiterhin auf die Beschleunigung des Wachstums und die Umgestaltung seines Geschäfts konzentriertHeidrick & Struggles (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=566148891&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D1379594637%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252F%26a%3DHeidrick%2B%2526%2BStruggles&a=Heidrick+%26+Struggles) (Nasdaq: HSII), ein führender Anbieter von globaler Führungsberatung und On-Demand-Talentlösungen, gab die Beförderung von 11 Partnern, 15 Principals und zwei Senior Client Principals in den Geschäftsbereichen Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting und On-Demand Talent weltweit bekannt.„Wir freuen uns, unsere jüngsten Beförderungen bekannt zu geben, da Heidrick & Struggles erkannt hat, dass der Schlüssel zu unserem Erfolg in der internen Investition in unsere Mitarbeiter liegt", sagte Tom Monahan, CEO. „Diese Berater und ihre Werte, ihr Fachwissen, ihre Führungsstärke, ihr innovatives Denken und ihr Engagement repräsentieren das Beste unseres Unternehmens."Die beförderten Berater sind in 18 Städten in neun Ländern tätig.Die zum Partner beförderten Mitarbeiter, ihre Abteilungen und ihre Standorte sind:- Gina Connelly (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1566365900&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D3377789544%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fc%252Fgina_connelly%26a%3DGina%2BConnelly&a=Gina+Connelly), Global Technology & Services (Boston)- Emilie Johnson (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=792621561&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D4168395633%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fj%252Femilie_johnson%26a%3DEmilie%2BJohnson&a=Emilie+Johnson), Industrial (Calgary)- Sherree Kendal (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1011290485&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D4106338584%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fk%252Fsherree_kendall%26a%3DSherree%2BKendal&a=Sherree+Kendal), Industrial (London)- Guido LaPorta (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=2825911856&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D1151628944%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fl%252Fguido_laporta%26a%3DGuido%2BLaPorta&a=Guido+LaPorta), Healthcare & Life Sciences (Philadelphia)- Hugh Marshall (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1527565527&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D3856278397%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fm%252Fhugh_marshall%26a%3DHugh%2BMarshall&a=Hugh+Marshall), Global Technology & Services (San Francisco)- Lydia Peraza (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1937828447&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D4091990188%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fp%252Flydia_peraza%26a%3DLydia%2BPeraza&a=Lydia+Peraza), Consumer Markets (Mexico Stadt)- Sandra Pinnavaia (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=2242358194&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D1939183678%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fp%252Fsandra_pinnavaia%26a%3DSandra%2BPinnavaia&a=Sandra+Pinnavaia), On-Demand Talent (New York City)- Katherine Pluck (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=2092282021&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D3907548735%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fp%252Fkatherine_pluck%26a%3DKatherine%2BPluck&a=Katherine+Pluck), Financial Services (Boston)- Jane Schroeder (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=210007917&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D2116377159%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Fjane_schroeder%26a%3DJane%2BSchroeder&a=Jane+Schroeder), Heidrick Consulting (London)- Dhiraj Shetty (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=3071139311&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D213983879%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fs%252Fdhiraj_shetty%26a%3DDhiraj%2BShetty&a=Dhiraj+Shetty), Industrial (Mumbai)- Karthik Vedagiri (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=3262529113&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D1415336019%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fv%252Fkarthik_vedagiri%26a%3DKarthik%2BVedagiri&a=Karthik+Vedagiri), Global Technology & Services (Bangalore)Zum Principal beförderte Mitarbeiter:- Ashley Beavan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=4022758555&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D2486642190%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fb%252Fashley_beaven%26a%3DAshley%2BBeavan&a=Ashley+Beavan), Heidrick Consulting (Houston)- Marcus Cole, Financial Services (New York City)- Tina Dover (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=3594338824&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D2882398215%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fd%252Ftina_dover%26a%3DTina%2BDover&a=Tina+Dover), Healthcare & Life Sciences (New York City)- Kathrin Fox (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=2250491790&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D3676739643%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Ff%252Fkathrin_fox%26a%3DKathrin%2BFox&a=Kathrin+Fox), Heidrick Consulting (München)- Georgia Galvin, Financial Services (New York City)- Brittany Gregory, Financial Services (New York City)- Sari Hattanda (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1390202502&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D4207231039%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Fsari_hattanda%26a%3DSari%2BHattanda&a=Sari+Hattanda), Financial Services (Tokyo)- Devyn Humphrey (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=2683425326&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D195499345%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fh%252Fdevyn_humphrey%26a%3DDevyn%2BHumphrey&a=Devyn+Humphrey), Cross Practice (Dallas)- Josh Keen (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=4169451935&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D4028709211%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fk%252Fjosh_keen%26a%3DJosh%2BKeen&a=Josh+Keen), Global Technology & Services (London)- Sarah Koopman (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=4011208407&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D3841376804%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fk%252Fsarah_koopman%26a%3DSarah%2BKoopman&a=Sarah+Koopman), Financial Services (Toronto)- Mikhail Kozlovskiy (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=436072639&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D142038218%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fk%252Fmikhail_kozlovskiy%26a%3DMikhail%2BKozlovskiy&a=Mikhail+Kozlovskiy), Financial Services (Dubai)- Vincent Ling (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=423694336&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D1529609076%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fl%252Fvincent_ling%26a%3DVincent%2BLing&a=Vincent+Ling), Heidrick Consulting (San Francisco)- Charles Michele (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1793445762&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D156656136%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fm%252Fcharles_michele%26a%3DCharles%2BMichele&a=Charles+Michele), Private Equity & Venture Capital (New York City)- Gabriela Rocha (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=949179851&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D3189870361%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fr%252Fgabriela_rocha%26a%3DGabriela%2BRocha&a=Gabriela+Rocha), Financial Services (Miami)- Nicola Turner (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=2380308551&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D2188595094%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Ft%252Fnicola_turner%26a%3DNicola%2BTurner&a=Nicola+Turner), Consumer Markets (Dubai)Die Mitarbeiter, die zum Senior Client Principal befördert werden, sind:- Christina D'Onofrio (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1919591571&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D43111994%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fd%252Fchristinadonofrio%26a%3DChristina%2BD%2527Onofrio&a=Christina+D%27Onofrio), Heidrick Consulting (Chicago)- Olivier Jeglot (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=4107849-1&h=1191454930&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4107849-1%26h%3D123696166%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.heidrick.com%252Fen%252Fpeople%252Fj%252Folivier_jeglot%26a%3DOlivier%2BJeglot&a=Olivier+Jeglot), Heidrick Consulting (Paris)Informationen zu Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) ist ein führender Anbieter von globaler Führungsberatung und On-Demand-Talentlösungen, der den Bedarf von weltweit führenden Unternehmen an Führungskräften und Beratung deckt. In unserer Rolle als vertrauenswürdige Berater für Führungskräfte arbeiten wir mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um zukunftsfähige Führungskräfte und Organisationen zu entwickeln. Dabei bringen wir unsere Dienstleistungen und Angebote in den Bereichen Führungskräftevermittlung, Diversität und Inklusion, Bewertung und Entwicklung von Führungskräften, Organisations- und Teambeschleunigung, Kulturgestaltung und unabhängige Talent-auf-Abruf-Lösungen zusammen. Heidrick & Struggles leistete vor mehr als 70 Jahren Pionierarbeit auf dem Gebiet der Suche nach Führungskräften. 