Hapag-Lloyd Quartalsbericht: Erwartungen an Gewinn und Umsatz, Aktienkursentwicklung im Vergleich zum Vorjahr

Hapag-Lloyd, the Hamburg-based company, will present its quarterly financial report for the third quarter in 120 days. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Hapag-Lloyd stock performing compared to last year?

There are only 120 days left until Hapag-Lloyd, with a current market capitalization of EUR 34.77 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Hapag-Lloyd achieved a revenue of EUR 9.74 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of -56.70% to EUR 4.22 billion is now anticipated. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -92.00% to EUR 409.26 million.

