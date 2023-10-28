Haben die Elringklinger-Chefs damit gerechnet?

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.10.23
Elringklinger, a company in the "Automotive Components" industry, has experienced a performance decline of -14.56 percent over the past 12 months. In comparison, similar stocks in the industry have increased by an average of 7.47 percent, resulting in a significant underperformance of -22.03 percent for Elringklinger. Additionally, the "Cyclical Consumer Goods" sector achieved a moderate return of 6.29 percent last year, with Elringklinger falling 20.85 percent below this average. Such underperformance in both the industry and sector leads to a negative "Poor" rating in this category.


Regarding dividend payouts, Elringklinger falls behind the industry average of 3.79 percent with a dividend of 2.78 percent. The difference of 1.01 percentage points contributes to the current "Poor" rating.


From a technical analysis perspective, Elringklinger's stock price has deviated significantly from its 200-day moving average, resulting in a negative assessment of -35.5 percent. The same applies to the 50-day moving average, which shows a negative divergence of -11.87 percent. As a result, the company receives a "Poor" rating in terms of chart analysis.


When assessing sentiment and buzz, it is observed that Elringklinger has not experienced significant changes in sentiment in recent weeks. Therefore, it receives a "Neutral" rating. Additionally, there has been no exceptional activity in social media discussions regarding the company in the last four weeks, leading to another "Neutral" rating. Overall, Elringklinger is evaluated as "Neutral" at this stage.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Elringklinger-Analyse vom 28.10. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Elringklinger jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Elringklinger-Analyse.



