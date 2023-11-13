Erweiterte Funktionen



HP Aktie: Die Vorzeichen waren schon lange da …




13.11.23 14:45
Aktiennews

Sentiment and Buzz: In the past month, the mood among investors has deteriorated, with less discussion about the company. As a result, the sentiment rating for the Hp stock is "Poor".


Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI for the Hp stock is currently at 58.1, indicating a neutral signal. When considering the 25-day RSI, which is at 60, the stock is still considered neutral. Overall, the RSI rating for the Hp stock is "Neutral".


Fundamental Analysis: In comparison to the industry average (Computer & Peripheral Equipment), Hp is undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.65, which is 80% lower than the industry P/E ratio of 43.66. Therefore, a "Good" recommendation is given based on fundamental analysis.


Technical Analysis: The Hp stock is currently -6.97% below the 50-day moving average (GD50) at a price of $26.16, resulting in a short-term rating of "Poor". Looking at the past 200 days, the stock is -11.5% below the GD200, leading to a "Poor" rating for the longer term. Overall, the stock is considered "Poor" from a technical analysis perspective for both time periods.


HP kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich HP jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen HP-Analyse.



Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal
Neuer 384% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,25 $ 71,74 $ -1,49 $ -2,08% 13.11./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4595061015 853881 118,21 $ 62,12 $
Werte im Artikel
27,88 plus
+0,94%
70,25 minus
-2,08%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,10 € -1,64%  15:29
München 66,90 € 0,00%  08:00
AMEX 70,68 $ -1,24%  15:33
Berlin 66,20 € -1,34%  08:08
Frankfurt 65,60 € -1,94%  16:03
NYSE 70,25 $ -2,08%  16:29
Nasdaq 70,24 $ -2,10%  16:30
Düsseldorf 64,60 € -3,29%  12:30
Stuttgart 63,80 € -3,92%  11:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neue Lithium-Mine nahe Tesla ($TSLA)? Neuer 387% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 International Flavors ruhige Tren. 24.08.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...