HP Aktie: Die Vorzeichen waren schon lange da …

Sentiment and Buzz: In the past month, the mood among investors has deteriorated, with less discussion about the company. As a result, the sentiment rating for the Hp stock is "Poor".

Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI for the Hp stock is currently at 58.1, indicating a neutral signal. When considering the 25-day RSI, which is at 60, the stock is still considered neutral. Overall, the RSI rating for the Hp stock is "Neutral".

Fundamental Analysis: In comparison to the industry average (Computer & Peripheral Equipment), Hp is undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.65, which is 80% lower than the industry P/E ratio of 43.66. Therefore, a "Good" recommendation is given based on fundamental analysis.

Technical Analysis: The Hp stock is currently -6.97% below the 50-day moving average (GD50) at a price of $26.16, resulting in a short-term rating of "Poor". Looking at the past 200 days, the stock is -11.5% below the GD200, leading to a "Poor" rating for the longer term. Overall, the stock is considered "Poor" from a technical analysis perspective for both time periods.