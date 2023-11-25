HP Aktie: Überstürzen Sie nichts!

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.11.23
Sentiment and Buzz: In the past month, the mood among investors has deteriorated, with less discussion about the company. As a result, the sentiment rating for the Hp stock is "Poor".


Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI for the Hp stock is currently at 58.1, indicating a neutral signal. When considering the 25-day RSI, which is at 60, the stock is still considered neutral. Overall, the RSI rating for the Hp stock is "Neutral".


Fundamental Analysis: In comparison to the industry average (Computer & Peripheral Equipment), Hp is undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.65, which is 80% lower than the industry P/E ratio of 43.66. Therefore, a "Good" recommendation is given based on fundamental analysis.


Technical Analysis: The Hp stock is currently -6.97% below the 50-day moving average (GD50) at a price of $26.16, resulting in a short-term rating of "Poor". Looking at the past 200 days, the stock is -11.5% below the GD200, leading to a "Poor" rating for the longer term. Overall, the stock is considered "Poor" from a technical analysis perspective for both time periods.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,64 $ 28,66 $ -0,02 $ -0,07% 24.11./18:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US40434L1052 A142VP 33,89 $ 25,22 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,04 € -0,72%  24.11.23
Xetra 26,21 € +0,04%  24.11.23
Frankfurt 26,15 € 0,00%  24.11.23
Hamburg 26,15 € 0,00%  24.11.23
AMEX 28,63 $ 0,00%  24.11.23
NYSE 28,64 $ -0,07%  24.11.23
Hannover 26,13 € -0,08%  24.11.23
Nasdaq 28,605 $ -0,16%  24.11.23
München 26,02 € -0,54%  24.11.23
Stuttgart 26,02 € -0,54%  24.11.23
Berlin 26,02 € -0,54%  24.11.23
Düsseldorf 26,02 € -0,61%  24.11.23
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...