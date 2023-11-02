Erweiterte Funktionen



HP Aktie: In Lauerstellung




02.11.23 13:11
Aktiennews

Sentiment and Buzz: In the past month, the mood among investors has deteriorated, with less discussion about the company. As a result, the sentiment rating for the Hp stock is "Poor".


Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI for the Hp stock is currently at 58.1, indicating a neutral signal. When considering the 25-day RSI, which is at 60, the stock is still considered neutral. Overall, the RSI rating for the Hp stock is "Neutral".


Fundamental Analysis: In comparison to the industry average (Computer & Peripheral Equipment), Hp is undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.65, which is 80% lower than the industry P/E ratio of 43.66. Therefore, a "Good" recommendation is given based on fundamental analysis.


Technical Analysis: The Hp stock is currently -6.97% below the 50-day moving average (GD50) at a price of $26.16, resulting in a short-term rating of "Poor". Looking at the past 200 days, the stock is -11.5% below the GD200, leading to a "Poor" rating for the longer term. Overall, the stock is considered "Poor" from a technical analysis perspective for both time periods.


HP kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich HP jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen HP-Analyse.



Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält 200 Mio. AUD von Regierung
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 5.079 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,03 € 25,05 € -0,02 € -0,08% 02.11./14:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US40434L1052 A142VP 30,54 € 23,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,03 € -0,08%  14:23
Frankfurt 24,76 € +1,10%  01.11.23
Berlin 24,90 € +0,69%  08:08
München 24,89 € +0,61%  08:00
Hamburg 24,89 € +0,53%  08:09
Hannover 24,89 € +0,53%  08:09
Xetra 25,18 € +0,52%  12:17
AMEX 26,51 $ +0,15%  01.11.23
Nasdaq 26,495 $ +0,09%  01.11.23
Stuttgart 24,89 € +0,08%  08:05
NYSE 26,48 $ 0,00%  02.11.23
Düsseldorf 25,01 € -0,04%  12:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme für 2,2 Mrd. $ - Neuer 392% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
57 HP Inc. 15.09.23
21 HP Inc. (HPQ) 28.03.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...