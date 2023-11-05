Erweiterte Funktionen



HP Aktie: Bitte nicht vergessen!




05.11.23 13:26
Aktiennews

Sentiment and Buzz: In the past month, the mood among investors has deteriorated, with less discussion about the company. As a result, the sentiment rating for the Hp stock is "Poor".


Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI for the Hp stock is currently at 58.1, indicating a neutral signal. When considering the 25-day RSI, which is at 60, the stock is still considered neutral. Overall, the RSI rating for the Hp stock is "Neutral".


Fundamental Analysis: In comparison to the industry average (Computer & Peripheral Equipment), Hp is undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.65, which is 80% lower than the industry P/E ratio of 43.66. Therefore, a "Good" recommendation is given based on fundamental analysis.


Technical Analysis: The Hp stock is currently -6.97% below the 50-day moving average (GD50) at a price of $26.16, resulting in a short-term rating of "Poor". Looking at the past 200 days, the stock is -11.5% below the GD200, leading to a "Poor" rating for the longer term. Overall, the stock is considered "Poor" from a technical analysis perspective for both time periods.


Sollten HP Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich HP jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen HP-Analyse.



Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,42 $ 26,84 $ 0,58 $ +2,16% 03.11./20:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US40434L1052 A142VP 33,89 $ 25,22 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,57 € +1,47%  03.11.23
NYSE 27,42 $ +2,16%  03.11.23
AMEX 27,42 $ +2,16%  03.11.23
Nasdaq 27,415 $ +1,90%  03.11.23
Xetra 25,60 € +1,47%  03.11.23
Düsseldorf 25,53 € +1,11%  03.11.23
Stuttgart 25,60 € +1,11%  03.11.23
Berlin 25,14 € +0,96%  03.11.23
München 25,11 € +0,88%  03.11.23
Frankfurt 25,10 € +0,84%  03.11.23
Hamburg 25,10 € +0,84%  03.11.23
Hannover 25,10 € +0,84%  03.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal voraus - Neuer 407% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
57 HP Inc. 15.09.23
21 HP Inc. (HPQ) 28.03.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...