HELLENiQ ENERGY - Shaping up for the future
20.11.23 08:54
Edison Investment Research
HELLENiQ ENERGY is a leading southern European refiner. Management is in the middle of a transformation programme that has seen the corporate structure streamlined. The group is now embarking on decarbonising the business and building up its renewable energy business, which will lead to it being better positioned for the future.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,82 €
|7,83 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,13%
|20.11./11:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS298343005
|914999
|8,45 €
|6,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,82 €
|+0,64%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|7,74 €
|+2,79%
|08:11
|Berlin
|7,97 €
|+2,71%
|11:05
|München
|7,85 €
|+1,55%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|7,77 €
|+0,39%
|10:30
|Frankfurt
|7,82 €
|-0,13%
|09:35
= Realtime
