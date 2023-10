H2-US Hubs: Teil2. Nel, Bloom Energy, Nikola, Siemens Energy, Air Liquide u.a. sind beim 7 Mrd. USD Jackpot für 7 US-Wasserstoffhubs dabei?

“Unlocking the full potential of hydrogen—a versatile fuel that can be made from almost any energy resource in virtually every part of the country—is crucial to achieving President Biden’s goal of American industry powered by American clean energy, ensuring less volatility and more affordable energy options for American families and businesses,” sagte U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “With this historic investment, the Biden-Harris Administration is laying the foundation for a new, American-led industry that will propel the global clean energy transition while creating high quality jobs and delivering healthier communities in every pocket of the nation.”