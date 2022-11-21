Erweiterte Funktionen


Gresham House - Resilient near-term and set for secular growth




21.11.22 07:43
Edison Investment Research

Gresham House (GHE) has given a further positive trading update supported by its exposure to the management of real assets and capability in sustainable investment. This profile also contributes significant opportunities for long-term growth across a range of investment strategies. M&A may augment this but only if management identifies targets that could meet or exceed the target 20% ROCE.

