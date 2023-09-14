Green Thumb Industries präsentiert in 46 Tagen Quartalszahlen: was Anleger erwartet

In 46 days, the Green Thumb Industries company based in Chicago, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Green Thumb Industries stock performing compared to last year?

It is only 46 days until the Green Thumb Industries stock, with a current market capitalization of 2.11 billion EUR, will announce its new quarterly numbers before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Green Thumb Industries achieved revenue of 243.54 million EUR in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of -0.30 percent to 239.10 million EUR is now expected. The...