Erweiterte Funktionen


Green Thumb Industries präsentiert in 46 Tagen Quartalszahlen: was Anleger erwartet




14.09.23 19:16
Gurupress

In 46 days, the Green Thumb Industries company based in Chicago, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Green Thumb Industries stock performing compared to last year?


It is only 46 days until the Green Thumb Industries stock, with a current market capitalization of 2.11 billion EUR, will announce its new quarterly numbers before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Green Thumb Industries achieved revenue of 243.54 million EUR in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of -0.30 percent to 239.10 million EUR is now expected. The...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält Auftrag vom US-Militär nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:11 , Aktiennews
Nissan Aktie: Es wird konkret!
21:11 , Aktiennews
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Aktie: Das dürfte in [...]
21:11 , Aktiennews
CTS Eventim Aktie: Wann kommt endlich die [...]
21:11 , Aktiennews
Hannover Rueck Aktie: Gute Nachrichten, Gute [...]
21:11 , Aktiennews
L'Oreal SA Aktie: Wie ist das denn jetzt pas [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...