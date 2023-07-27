Erweiterte Funktionen


Gray Television: Prognose erwartet Rückgang der Quartalszahlen und +49-08% Gewinnaussicht für Aktionäre




27.07.23 19:24
Gurupress

In 97 days, the Gray Television company based in Atlanta, United States will present its quarterly report for the 3rd quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Gray Television stock performing compared to last year?


There are only 97 days left until the Gray Television stock, with a current market capitalization of 783.77 million EUR, will announce its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. Because according to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Gray Television generated revenue of 823.01 million EUR in the 3rd quarter of 2022, a decline of -14.70 percent is now expected to reach 734.76 million EUR. The profit is also expected to...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - Krebs vollständig geheilt. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:25 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Mirion wird 0.39 Prozent höher [...]
21:25 , Aktiennews
Blue Line Protection wird am Donnerstag, 27. [...]
21:25 , Aktiennews
Heimstaden wird am Donnerstag, 27. Juli 2023 [...]
21:25 , Aktiennews
Idp Education wird heute 3.24 Prozent höher g [...]
21:25 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Aethlon Medical handelt heute - [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...