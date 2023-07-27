Gray Television: Prognose erwartet Rückgang der Quartalszahlen und +49-08% Gewinnaussicht für Aktionäre

In 97 days, the Gray Television company based in Atlanta, United States will present its quarterly report for the 3rd quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Gray Television stock performing compared to last year?

There are only 97 days left until the Gray Television stock, with a current market capitalization of 783.77 million EUR, will announce its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. Because according to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Gray Television generated revenue of 823.01 million EUR in the 3rd quarter of 2022, a decline of -14.70 percent is now expected to reach 734.76 million EUR. The profit is also expected to...