Goodyear Tire & Rubber Quartalsbericht in 94 Tagen: Erwartete Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerungen




27.07.23 17:04
Gurupress

In 94 days, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber company, based in Akron, United States, will release its quarterly financial report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock performing compared to last year?


There are only 94 days left until the Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock with a current market capitalization of 4.09 billion EUR presents its new quarterly numbers before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, Goodyear Tire & Rubber generated revenue of 4.81 billion EUR, and now an increase of +3.50% is expected to reach 4.98 billion EUR in revenue this year....


