GlobalData - New three-year growth plan

Having completed its five-year growth plan a year ahead of schedule, despite the intervening pandemic, GlobalData has now set out its ambitions for the next three years. These build on the group’s strengths in platform and proprietary data across its three segments in healthcare (36% of FY23e revenue), consumer (36%) and tech (28%). M&A is a key element, with the group’s financial strength significantly bolstered by the deal with Inflexion in December, where Inflexion took a 40% stake in GlobalData’s healthcare business at an implied valuation equivalent to c 75% of the group’s then market capitalisation. The share price has yet to reflect the benefits of this deal or the value inherent in the rest of the GlobalData.