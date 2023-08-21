Gilead Sciences: Quartalsbericht in 64 Tagen - Erwartungen und Aktienperformance im Überblick

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gilead Sciences":

I have 64 days left until Gilead Sciences, based in Foster City, United States, releases its quarterly report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how is Gilead Sciences’ stock performing compared to last year?

With a current market capitalization of €89.49 billion, Gilead Sciences will present its new quarterly figures before the market opens in just 64 days. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis by current analyst reports, analysts are anticipating a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Gilead Sciences achieved revenues of €6.48 billion in Q3 2022, it is now expected to see a jump of +11.10% to €6.26 billion this quarter. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to...