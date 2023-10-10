Gevo Quartalsbericht: Große Erwartungen an Umsatzsteigerung und Gewinnverbesserung in 148 Tagen

Gevo is a company based in Englewood, United States, and it will be presenting its quarterly financial report for the 4th quarter in 148 days. Shareholders are eager to know about the company’s revenue and profit figures. Additionally, they are interested in comparing Gevo’s stock performance with the previous year.

With only 148 days left until Gevo reveals its quarterly numbers, its current market capitalization stands at EUR 263.29 million before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are awaiting this announcement with anticipation. According to data analysis, analysts expect a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In Q4 of 2022, Gevo generated a revenue of EUR 516.61 thousand. Now, experts predict that there will be a tremendous leap of +1,330% to EUR 7.38 million in revenue...