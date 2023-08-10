Gevo-Aktie: Quartalsbericht in 87 Tagen - Erwarteter Umsatzsprung und Gewinnsteigerungen

Gevo is a company based in Englewood, United States, and in 87 days, it will present its quarterly report for the third quarter. Shareholders are eagerly awaiting the revenue and earnings figures. How does Gevo’s stock compare to last year?

With a current market capitalization of 342.29 million euros, Gevo’s stock will unveil its new quarterly numbers before the opening of the stock market in just 87 days. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently predict a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Gevo generated a revenue of 280.39 thousand euros in Q3 2022, there is now an expected surge of+227.90% to reach 3.63 million euros in revenue for this quarter.

The previous losses are also expected to change and drop by approximately...