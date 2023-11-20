Erweiterte Funktionen
Gesco - NEXT LEVEL 25 targets resilience and growth
20.11.23 08:15
Edison Investment Research
GESCO’s strategy has been to acquire specialist German headquartered engineering businesses to be managed on a decentralised and largely autonomous basis. The new strategy sees increased engagement and services from the centre (GESCO Group functions) to assist the development and growth of the subsidiary companies while looking to retain their entrepreneurial spirit.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,20 €
|19,35 €
|-0,15 €
|-0,78%
|20.11./09:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1K0201
|A1K020
|28,10 €
|18,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,60 €
|+1,29%
|09:19
|Frankfurt
|19,25 €
|+0,26%
|08:04
|München
|19,35 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|19,30 €
|0,00%
|09:46
|Hamburg
|19,25 €
|-0,52%
|08:16
|Hannover
|19,25 €
|-0,52%
|08:16
|Xetra
|19,20 €
|-0,78%
|09:46
|Düsseldorf
|18,95 €
|-1,30%
|08:10
|Berlin
|19,35 €
|-1,78%
|17.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|331
|GESCO AG - Ungebremstes W.
|10.11.23
|66
|Gesco - deutliches Kurspotentia.
|14.08.08
|56
|GESCO AG : auch so ein KGV.
|07.11.07
|96
|MILLIONÄR werden mit DIESER.
|02.03.05