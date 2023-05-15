Erweiterte Funktionen

Georgia Capital - Staying on course




15.05.23 12:56
Edison Investment Research

Georgia Capital (GCAP) continued to make progress on its strategic priorities in Q123: reduction in the net capital commitment (NCC) ratio, deleveraging its portfolio companies, selling subscale businesses, executing tactical buybacks (a US$10m programme was announced in April 2023), further investments in the renewable energy and education businesses and moving to the LSE standard listing. GCAP operates against the backdrop of strong GDP growth in Georgia at 7.2% y-o-y in Q123 (after 10.1% in 2022), where inflation seems largely contained, with headline and core inflation rates of 2.7% and 4.7% in April 2023, respectively. GCAP’s share price has been rising but is yet to catch up with the growing NAV and implies a 64% discount to the ‘live’ NAV estimate.

