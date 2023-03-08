Erweiterte Funktionen

Georgia Capital - Nearing deleveraging target




08.03.23 10:46
Edison Investment Research

Georgia Capital’s (GCAP’s) NAV per share total return in Q422 was 14.9% in Georgian lari (GEL) terms (8.5% in sterling), bringing the full year return to 4.0% (33.2% in sterling terms due to the significant appreciation of GEL). The portfolio value uplift in the quarter was mainly driven by the strong share price performance of Bank of Georgia (BoG), up 31% in sterling terms. This allowed GCAP to bring holding leverage closer to its target level, while maintaining a good liquidity position (up 14% y-o-y in US dollar terms). Meanwhile, GCAP shares continue to trade at a wide discount to NAV, currently 61%, based on GCAP’s ‘live’ NAV estimate, implying that the value of BoG shares and the put option on the water utility business is currently higher than GCAP's market capitalisation.

