Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Georgia Capital":
 Aktien    


Georgia Capital - NAV per share stable in local currency in Q222




25.08.22 10:22
Edison Investment Research

Georgia Capital’s (GCAP’s) NAV per share in Georgian lari total return (TR) terms remained broadly stable in Q222 (a 0.2% increase) after absorbing the impact from lower public market multiples and higher discount rates in Q122 (when NAV per share declined by 16.5% in TR terms). Having said that, the continued appreciation of the Georgian lari against sterling (driven by the strong local economy) resulted in a solid 14.4% NAV TR in sterling terms in Q222 (-2.1% in H122). We also note that the share price of Bank of Georgia recouped some of the Q122 losses in Q222 and rose further by 61% after end-June 2022 (well above 2021 levels), which brought GCAP’s ‘live’ NAV estimate to £17.41 at 24 August. This now implies a 61% discount to NAV, well ahead of other listed private equity companies.

Aktuell
Eilt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye
Diesen 396% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,85 € 7,85 € -   € 0,00% 25.08./12:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF4HYV08 A2JH0G 8,40 € 5,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 7,80 € +0,65%  11:37
Frankfurt 7,85 € 0,00%  08:02
München 7,85 € 0,00%  08:17
Berlin 7,80 € -0,64%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktie startet massiven Kursschub. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 461% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...