Erweiterte Funktionen



Georgia Capital - FY23 NAV TR of 20% in sterling terms




23.02.24 14:34
Edison Investment Research

Georgia Capital (GCAP) reported a Q423 NAV total return (TR) of 7.7% in Georgian lari (GEL) terms (3.4% in sterling terms), bringing the FY23 NAV TR to a strong 26.5% (20.4% in sterling terms). The considerable increase in the sterling share price of Bank of Georgia (BoG) was the main contributor, adding c 5.1% and 19.5% to GCAP’s opening NAV in Q423 and FY23, respectively. This was further assisted by positive revaluation of all large and investment-stage private holdings, except for the hospital business. In aggregate, GCAP’s private holdings added 1.9pp to its Q423 NAV TR. NAV-accretive buybacks of US$8.3m added a further 0.9pp.

Aktuell
Bitcoin ($BTC) über 51.500$ - Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme
77 Milliarden $ Deals - Diese Krypto-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,10 € 13,70 € 0,40 € +2,92% 23.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF4HYV08 A2JH0G 14,10 € 7,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 14,30 € +4,38%  10:26
Frankfurt 14,10 € +2,92%  08:00
Berlin 14,10 € +2,92%  08:07
Stuttgart 14,00 € +2,19%  12:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 415% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...