Genuit Group - Termination of coverage
31.10.22 11:39
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Mercia Asset Management (MERC), Bloc Ventures (unlisted), YOC (YOC.DE), Genuit Group (GEN), AlzeCure Pharma (ALZCUR), abrdn Latin American Income Fund (ALAI), Magforce (MF6), OPG Power Ventures (OPG) and paragon (PGN). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,02 €
|3,14 €
|-0,12 €
|-3,82%
|31.10./14:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKRC5K31
|A1113H
|7,90 €
|3,00 €
= Realtime
