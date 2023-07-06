General Dynamics Quartalsbilanz in 109 Tagen: Erwartungen und Prognosen der Analysten

In 109 days, the General Dynamics company, based in Reston, United States, will present its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the General Dynamics stock compare to last year?

It is only 109 days until the General Dynamics stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 54.26 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis reports, analyst firms currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While General Dynamics achieved revenue of EUR 9.17 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of +5.20% is now expected to reach EUR 9.59 billion in revenue this year. The profit is also expected to...