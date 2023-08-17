General Dynamics Aktie: Quartalszahlen in 67 Tagen - Erwartete Gewinne und Umsatzsteigerung

News in 67 days, General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, United States will present its quarterly earnings report for the third quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the General Dynamics stock perform compared to the previous year?

There are only 67 days left until General Dynamics stock with a current market capitalization of EUR 56.67 billion presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly anticipating the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While General Dynamics achieved sales of EUR 9.15 billion in the third quarter of 2022, sales are now expected to jump by +1.00% to EUR 9.19 billion. The profit is also expected to change and is likely...