Games Workshop Group - Merci, France

Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) update highlights that Q323 trading to the end of February 2023 is in line with expectations. In addition, a further dividend of £1.20 per share has been declared, taking the year-to-date total to £4.15 per share, a very healthy current yield of 4.6%, well ahead of FY22’s £2.35 per share. Separately, this week the company announced that the tenth edition of Warhammer 40,000 will be released in the summer of 2023.