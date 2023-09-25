Erweiterte Funktionen



Games Workshop Group - Leviathan




25.09.23 08:54
Edison Investment Research

Games Workshop Group (GAW) enjoyed another record year of revenue and profit growth in FY23 despite the more challenging macroeconomic backdrop and economy-wide cost pressures. Underlying volume growth is testimony to the appeal of the IP to its hobbyists. GAW entered FY24 with strong revenue momentum, implying that the June 2023 release of Leviathan, the 10th edition of its most significant property, Warhammer 40K, has boosted growth in Q124. Easing cost pressures should be supportive of underlying margin progress, albeit the recent strength of sterling provides a headwind to growth if it persists through the year.

