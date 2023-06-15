Games Workshop Group - FY23 profit ahead of previous FY24 estimates

Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) FY23 trading update indicates an improvement in underlying trading in the latter months of the period and the expected easing of cost pressures. The strength of the improvement is evident in the fact that FY23 PBT is greater than both our previous FY23 and FY24 estimates. We upgrade our FY24 PBT estimates by c 4%, which incorporates an underlying upgrade offset by a new foreign exchange headwind.