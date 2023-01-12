Erweiterte Funktionen



Games Workshop Group - Core revenue growth offsets licensing decline




12.01.23 13:22
Edison Investment Research

Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) record H123 results included strong revenue recovery in Retail as COVID-19 restrictions eased, foreign exchange gains, offset by some negative effects, specifically from Russia and China, and flat sales in the key North American market. The lower reported profit reflects the well-known external cost pressures and investment to support future revenue growth, partially offset by good cost control. Our profit estimates are unchanged but we increase our dividend estimate. The recent strong share price performance takes the prospective FY23e multiple (23.9x) to between its recent long-run average (17.2x) and peak multiples (over 30x).

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
107,00 € 105,00 € 2,00 € +1,90% 12.01./15:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003718474 900512 112,40 € 64,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		107,00 € +1,90%  11:38
Frankfurt 105,00 € +5,53%  08:16
Stuttgart 104,00 € +2,97%  15:36
Nasdaq OTC Other 107,75 $ +2,86%  04.01.23
Düsseldorf 104,00 € 0,00%  15:01
Berlin 106,00 € 0,00%  14:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Was bringt die Zukunft ? 29.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...