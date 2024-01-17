Erweiterte Funktionen



Games Workshop Group - Core growth in H124




17.01.24 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) H124 results demonstrated the strong underlying revenue growth and higher profitability in its core activities that should be expected with the launch of a new edition of its main intellectual property (IP), Warhammer 40K. The share price has drifted down over the last six months, bringing the prospective P/E multiples for FY24 and FY25 of 23.3x and 22.4x back to more recent average multiples.

Aktuell
Eilt: Neuer CFO führt Lithium Hot Stock in Produktion
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
115,00 € 117,00 € -2,00 € -1,71% 17.01./13:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003718474 900512 138,00 € 96,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		115,00 € -1,71%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 128,4425 $ +1,75%  11.01.24
Stuttgart 114,00 € +0,88%  11:31
Berlin 116,00 € -0,85%  14:10
Düsseldorf 114,00 € -0,87%  12:31
Frankfurt 115,00 € -1,71%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Großinvestoren vor Einstieg in diesen Biotech Hot Stock - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 133% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BTNX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Was bringt die Zukunft ? 18.12.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...