Erweiterte Funktionen
Games Workshop Group - Core growth in H124
17.01.24 08:26
Edison Investment Research
Games Workshop Group’s (GAW’s) H124 results demonstrated the strong underlying revenue growth and higher profitability in its core activities that should be expected with the launch of a new edition of its main intellectual property (IP), Warhammer 40K. The share price has drifted down over the last six months, bringing the prospective P/E multiples for FY24 and FY25 of 23.3x and 22.4x back to more recent average multiples.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|115,00 €
|117,00 €
|-2,00 €
|-1,71%
|17.01./13:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003718474
|900512
|138,00 €
|96,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|115,00 €
|-1,71%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|128,4425 $
|+1,75%
|11.01.24
|Stuttgart
|114,00 €
|+0,88%
|11:31
|Berlin
|116,00 €
|-0,85%
|14:10
|Düsseldorf
|114,00 €
|-0,87%
|12:31
|Frankfurt
|115,00 €
|-1,71%
|08:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|15
|Was bringt die Zukunft ?
|18.12.23