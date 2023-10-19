GNW-Adhoc: THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ROODMICROTEC ADOPT ALL RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST

Erweiterte Funktionen



This is a press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. in connection with the all-cash


recommended public offer by Microtest S.p.A., an entity incorporated under


Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary


of the private equity fund Xenon Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF, for all the


issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec N.V..


This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any


offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by


means of the offer memorandum dated 31 August 2023 and approved on such date by


the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten).


This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or


in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan


or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution


would be unlawful.


THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ROODMICROTEC ADOPT ALL RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE


RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST


Deventer, October 19, 2023 - Today, RoodMicrotec N.V. held its Extraordinary


General Meeting of Shareholders in relation to the recommended public offer by


Microtest S.p.A. for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the


capital of RoodMicrotec.


All proposed resolutions were adopted, being:


* the Post-Settlement Restructuring Resolution;


* the conditional appointment of Mr. Luca Civita as a member of the Board of


Management, with effect as per the Settlement Date;


* the conditional amendment to the articles of association of the Company as


per Settlement; and


* the conditional conversion and amendment to the articles of association of


the Company as per Delisting.


The EGM presentation as well as the voting results can be found on


RoodMicrotec's corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com


(http://www.roodmicrotec.com)/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting


The Offer Period will expire on 27 October 2023 at 17:40 hours CEST (unless


extended). Shareholders who wish to tender their Shares should contact their


financial intermediary to obtain information about the deadline by which such


Shareholder must send instructions to the financial intermediary to accept the


Offer, as such deadline may be earlier than 27 October 2023.


More information with regard to the Offer can be found at in a subsection of


RoodMicrotec's corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-


en/information-about-the-public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares


(http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-


public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares)


About RoodMicrotec


RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and


quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and


electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued


partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC


services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific


applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners,


RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the


target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The


turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test,


qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the


industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace,


automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are


located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and


Stuttgart, Germany


For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com


Further information


Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO


Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com


(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com


This press release is published in English only. This communication contains


information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article


7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO


Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on


behalf of RoodMicrotec.


Â°





