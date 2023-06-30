Erweiterte Funktionen



GNW-Adhoc: RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes the Interim Report for 2023




20.07.23 08:15
dpa-AFX

^* Total income grew by 18.5% to EUR 8.7 million (HY1 2022: EUR 7.3 million)


* EBITDA increased to EUR 1.8 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.4 million)


* Net profit rose to EUR 0.9 million (HY1 2022: EUR 0.6 million)


Deventer, July 20, 2023 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for


semiconductor supply and quality services, today publishes the Interim Report


for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.


RoodMicrotec reports a total income of EUR 8.7 million for the first half-year


of 2023, which is 18.5% higher than the total income reported for the first


half-year of 2022 and 6% lower than for the second half-year of 2022. The


increase in total income is driven by a continued strong delivery level,


especially by the Test Operations unit. The slight reduction between the second


half-year of 2022 and the first half-year of 2023 is predominantly due to the


normal cyclical business in the semiconductor industry, where the second half of


the year typically can be characterized by stronger demand.


Operational Unit (x EUR 1,000) HY1 2023 HY1 2022 Change


Test Operations 5,845 4,496 30.0%


Supply Chain Management 1,466 1,398 4.9%


Qualification & Failure Analysis 1,356 1,423 -4.7%


Total 8,667 7,317 18.5%


Total operating expenses for the first half-year of 2023 amounted to EUR 6.8


million against EUR 5.9 million for the first half-year of 2022, while cost for


raw materials and consumables remained stable at EUR 1.1 million. Personnel


expenses increased to EUR 4.0 million (HY1 2022: EUR 3.6 million) due to bonus


expenses and an increase in the number of employees. Other operating expenses


increased to EUR 1.7 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.2 million), predominantly due to


the costs incurred for financial and legal advice and support in relation to the


Public Offering process in the amount of EUR 0.5 million for the first half-year


of 2023.


EBITDA increased from EUR 1.4 million for the first half-year of 2022 to EUR


1.8 million for the first half-year of 2023. Through excellent cost control we


have succeeded in further reducing the overall costs as a percentage of total


income by 1.4% in the first half-year of 2023. The cost of raw materials stayed


at EUR 1.1 million in the first half-year of 2023, but as percentage of total


income came down by 2%-points to 13% compared to first half-year of 2022.


Depreciation charges of EUR 0.8 million were higher in the first half-year of


2023 (HY1 2022: EUR 0.7 million) due to capital expenditure during the second


half-year of 2022 and the first half-year of 2023. Total financial expenses


maintained at the same level of EUR 0.1 million for the first half-year of 2023


and 2022.


Net profit for the first half-year of 2023 increased by 35% to EUR 0.9 million


compared to the first half-year of 2022.


Adjusting for non-recurring costs incurred for financial and legal advice and


support in relation to the Public Offering process in the amount of EUR 0.5


million in the first half-year of 2023, the adjusted EBITDA would have been EUR


2.3 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.4 million) and the adjusted net profit would have


been EUR 1.4 million (HY1 2022: EUR 0.6 million).


Financial data (x EUR 1,000) Note HY1 2023 HY1 2022


Total Income 8,667 7,317


EBITDA 1,825 1,440


Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,286 1,440


Net profit 869 644


Adjusted net profit 1 1,330 644


Note 1: after excluding non-recurring costs incurred for financial and


legal advice and support in relation to the Public Offering process in the


amount of EUR 0.5 million in the first half-year 2023


Net cash flow from operating activities for the first half-year of 2023 was


positive with EUR 1.8 million (HY1 2022: EUR 0.3 million). The increase results


from higher net profit and reduced working capital compared to the first half-


year of 2022. Cash flow from investing activities was EUR 0.5 million negative


(HY1 2022: EUR 0.4 million negative). Cash flow from financing activities for


the first half-year of 2023 amounted to EUR 1.2 million negative (HY1 2022: EUR


0.5 million negative), including EUR 1.1 million for redemption of the non-


controlling interest (HY1 2022: EUR 0.4 million negative). Total net cash flow


for the first half-year of 2023 amounted to EUR 0.1 million positive (HY1 2022:


EUR 0.6 million negative). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year


of 2023 amounted to EUR 3.7 million (December 31, 2022: EUR 3.6 million; June


30, 2022: EUR 1.9 million).


"The first six months of 2023 have continued to run at the same level as the


second half-year of 2022 which meant a good start for the whole year. We still


see some supply challenges in the world, but we have been able to continue our


Test Operations at a high utilization level. The load situation at the end of


the second quarter, in combination with our current order book level provide a


solid base for the second half-year of 2023.", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of


RoodMicrotec.


Interim Report 2023 (reviewed by KPMG Accountants N.V. due to Public Offering


process)


You will find the complete Interim Report 2023, which is available in English


only, on our corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-


en/financial-publications (http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-


en/financial-publications).


The Interim Report 2023 has been reviewed by KPMG Accountants N.V. pursuant to


the provisions of Appendix B, Paragraph 2 sub 2.4 of the Dutch Decree on Public


Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft). The review opinion issued by


KPMG Accountants N.V. is attached to the Interim Report 2023.


Outlook


RoodMicrotec expects the total income for 2023 to be in the range of EUR 17.0


million to EUR 17.5 million, with a profit before tax of 5-10%. The geopolitical


situation in the world and the current energy crisis throughout Europe could


have an impact on the Company's business. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on


the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any potential


negative impact.


Financial calendar


July 20, 2023 Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders


October 19, 2023 Trading update for the third quarter of 2023


Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in


[Date to be determined] relation to the Public Offer by Microtest)


Conference call


CEO Martin Sallenhag and CFO Arvid Ladega will present the Interim Report 2023


and hold a Q&A session. You are invited to join RoodMicrotec's conference call


for media, analysts and shareholders (a Microsoft TEAMS event) on


Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:30 CEST


Login-information:


Join with your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting


(https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-


join/19%3ameeting_NjU2YzJkMjgtMjZmMi00YjA3LTkyOTItNzg2MzAzNTEzYjdi%40thread.v2/0


?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22930753b9-bd94-4f34-8436-


a015a79e0ba4%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f12cb189-3196-4b96-90ea-2db527d9d9d3%22%7d)


Or call in (audio only)


+49 69 509544247 Germany, Frankfurt am Main


+31 20 399 9804 The Netherlands, Amsterdam


+32 2 895 09 68 Belgium, Bruxelles


+41 43 217 23 02 Switzerland, Zurich


+39 02 3206 8489 Italy, Milano


Find a local number (https://dialin.teams.microsoft.com/a2cb486a-04b4-4172-b40d-


84319adc6440?id=760330187) - in case you are in another country


Phone Conference ID: 236 111 572#


Forward-looking statements


This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These


statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the


Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the


Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which


are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates,


exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of


Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will


materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update


the statements made in this press release.


About RoodMicrotec


With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics


industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply


and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies


worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single


customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer


test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All


services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the


automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors.


RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units


in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.


For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com


Further information


Martin Sallenhag, CEO or Arvid Ladega, CFO


Phone +31 570 745623, E-mail investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com


(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com)


This press release is published in English only. This communication contains


information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article


7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO


Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on


behalf of RoodMicrotec.


Â°





