GNW-Adhoc: RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes the Interim Report for 2023

^* Total income grew by 18.5% to EUR 8.7 million (HY1 2022: EUR 7.3 million)

* EBITDA increased to EUR 1.8 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.4 million)

* Net profit rose to EUR 0.9 million (HY1 2022: EUR 0.6 million)

Deventer, July 20, 2023 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for

semiconductor supply and quality services, today publishes the Interim Report

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

RoodMicrotec reports a total income of EUR 8.7 million for the first half-year

of 2023, which is 18.5% higher than the total income reported for the first

half-year of 2022 and 6% lower than for the second half-year of 2022. The

increase in total income is driven by a continued strong delivery level,

especially by the Test Operations unit. The slight reduction between the second

half-year of 2022 and the first half-year of 2023 is predominantly due to the

normal cyclical business in the semiconductor industry, where the second half of

the year typically can be characterized by stronger demand.

Operational Unit (x EUR 1,000) HY1 2023 HY1 2022 Change

Test Operations 5,845 4,496 30.0%

Supply Chain Management 1,466 1,398 4.9%

Qualification & Failure Analysis 1,356 1,423 -4.7%

Total 8,667 7,317 18.5%

Total operating expenses for the first half-year of 2023 amounted to EUR 6.8

million against EUR 5.9 million for the first half-year of 2022, while cost for

raw materials and consumables remained stable at EUR 1.1 million. Personnel

expenses increased to EUR 4.0 million (HY1 2022: EUR 3.6 million) due to bonus

expenses and an increase in the number of employees. Other operating expenses

increased to EUR 1.7 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.2 million), predominantly due to

the costs incurred for financial and legal advice and support in relation to the

Public Offering process in the amount of EUR 0.5 million for the first half-year

of 2023.

EBITDA increased from EUR 1.4 million for the first half-year of 2022 to EUR

1.8 million for the first half-year of 2023. Through excellent cost control we

have succeeded in further reducing the overall costs as a percentage of total

income by 1.4% in the first half-year of 2023. The cost of raw materials stayed

at EUR 1.1 million in the first half-year of 2023, but as percentage of total

income came down by 2%-points to 13% compared to first half-year of 2022.

Depreciation charges of EUR 0.8 million were higher in the first half-year of

2023 (HY1 2022: EUR 0.7 million) due to capital expenditure during the second

half-year of 2022 and the first half-year of 2023. Total financial expenses

maintained at the same level of EUR 0.1 million for the first half-year of 2023

and 2022.

Net profit for the first half-year of 2023 increased by 35% to EUR 0.9 million

compared to the first half-year of 2022.

Adjusting for non-recurring costs incurred for financial and legal advice and

support in relation to the Public Offering process in the amount of EUR 0.5

million in the first half-year of 2023, the adjusted EBITDA would have been EUR

2.3 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.4 million) and the adjusted net profit would have

been EUR 1.4 million (HY1 2022: EUR 0.6 million).

Financial data (x EUR 1,000) Note HY1 2023 HY1 2022

Total Income 8,667 7,317

EBITDA 1,825 1,440

Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,286 1,440

Net profit 869 644

Adjusted net profit 1 1,330 644

Note 1: after excluding non-recurring costs incurred for financial and

legal advice and support in relation to the Public Offering process in the

amount of EUR 0.5 million in the first half-year 2023

Net cash flow from operating activities for the first half-year of 2023 was

positive with EUR 1.8 million (HY1 2022: EUR 0.3 million). The increase results

from higher net profit and reduced working capital compared to the first half-

year of 2022. Cash flow from investing activities was EUR 0.5 million negative

(HY1 2022: EUR 0.4 million negative). Cash flow from financing activities for

the first half-year of 2023 amounted to EUR 1.2 million negative (HY1 2022: EUR

0.5 million negative), including EUR 1.1 million for redemption of the non-

controlling interest (HY1 2022: EUR 0.4 million negative). Total net cash flow

for the first half-year of 2023 amounted to EUR 0.1 million positive (HY1 2022:

EUR 0.6 million negative). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year

of 2023 amounted to EUR 3.7 million (December 31, 2022: EUR 3.6 million; June

30, 2022: EUR 1.9 million).

"The first six months of 2023 have continued to run at the same level as the

second half-year of 2022 which meant a good start for the whole year. We still

see some supply challenges in the world, but we have been able to continue our

Test Operations at a high utilization level. The load situation at the end of

the second quarter, in combination with our current order book level provide a

solid base for the second half-year of 2023.", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of

RoodMicrotec.

Interim Report 2023 (reviewed by KPMG Accountants N.V. due to Public Offering

process)

You will find the complete Interim Report 2023, which is available in English

only, on our corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-

en/financial-publications (http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-

en/financial-publications).

The Interim Report 2023 has been reviewed by KPMG Accountants N.V. pursuant to

the provisions of Appendix B, Paragraph 2 sub 2.4 of the Dutch Decree on Public

Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft). The review opinion issued by

KPMG Accountants N.V. is attached to the Interim Report 2023.

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income for 2023 to be in the range of EUR 17.0

million to EUR 17.5 million, with a profit before tax of 5-10%. The geopolitical

situation in the world and the current energy crisis throughout Europe could

have an impact on the Company's business. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on

the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any potential

negative impact.

Financial calendar

July 20, 2023 Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders

October 19, 2023 Trading update for the third quarter of 2023

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in

[Date to be determined] relation to the Public Offer by Microtest)

Conference call

CEO Martin Sallenhag and CFO Arvid Ladega will present the Interim Report 2023

and hold a Q&A session. You are invited to join RoodMicrotec's conference call

for media, analysts and shareholders (a Microsoft TEAMS event) on

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:30 CEST

Login-information:

Join with your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting

(https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-

join/19%3ameeting_NjU2YzJkMjgtMjZmMi00YjA3LTkyOTItNzg2MzAzNTEzYjdi%40thread.v2/0

?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22930753b9-bd94-4f34-8436-

a015a79e0ba4%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f12cb189-3196-4b96-90ea-2db527d9d9d3%22%7d)

Or call in (audio only)

+49 69 509544247 Germany, Frankfurt am Main

+31 20 399 9804 The Netherlands, Amsterdam

+32 2 895 09 68 Belgium, Bruxelles

+41 43 217 23 02 Switzerland, Zurich

+39 02 3206 8489 Italy, Milano

Find a local number (https://dialin.teams.microsoft.com/a2cb486a-04b4-4172-b40d-

84319adc6440?id=760330187) - in case you are in another country

Phone Conference ID: 236 111 572#

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These

statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the

Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the

Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which

are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates,

exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of

Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will

materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update

the statements made in this press release.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics

industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply

and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies

worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single

customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer

test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All

services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the

automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors.

RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units

in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag, CEO or Arvid Ladega, CFO

Phone +31 570 745623, E-mail investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com

(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English only. This communication contains

information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO

Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on

behalf of RoodMicrotec.

