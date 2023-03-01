GNW-Adhoc: RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes 2022 annual report with audited financial statements

Erweiterte Funktionen



^RoodMicrotec shows strong financial performance for the year 2022.


* Total income of EUR 16.5 million with an EBITDA of EUR 3.9 million


* Net profit of EUR 2.4 million


* Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 3.6 million


Deventer, April 20, 2023 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for


semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the Company's Annual


Report for the financial year 2022 including the audited consolidated and


company financial statements. The 2022 Annual Report is available for download


on the corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-


en/financial-publications (http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-


en/financial-publications).


The total income for 2022 amounted to EUR 16.5 million, which is 14% higher than


in 2021 (EUR 14.5 million) resulting in a second consecutive year with double-


digit growth. Notably, this is the highest total income since 2000, and it shows


that RoodMicrotec is focusing on the right fast-growing future-oriented markets.


"Once again, we managed to exceed the outlook and deliver a higher total income


as well as a higher profit. In the first and second quarter of 2022, we


generated a total income that was similar to the fourth quarter of 2021, which


was a very good start of the year", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.


"In the third and fourth quarter of 2022, we saw a steady increase in total


income making the full year the best in over 20 years. The profit before tax for


the year as well as the overall liquidity put us in a good position for future


investments in machinery and services. This allows us to focus on growing the


business with new customer engagements."


Throughout the year, the Test Operations department continued to deliver


outstanding results. The total income increased from EUR 7.9 million in 2021 to


EUR 10.0 million in 2022, which is a growth of 26%. Our long term customers are


increasing their demand and we are able to support them with additional


capacity. In 2022, we have added both manpower and new machines to support the


expanding business.


The Supply Chain Management unit is growing thanks to long-term projects. The


total income increased from EUR 3.4 million in 2021 to EUR 3.5 million in 2022,


a growth of 5% year-over-year. This is also driving turnover in the other units,


especially in the Test Operations department.


In the Qualification & Failure Analysis department we have seen a big increase


in request for counterfeit analysis. Due to the shortage of components, it is


becoming more important to analyze the used components before going into mass


production. RoodMicrotec is the first and only company in Germany to offer the


counterfeit electronic parts standard SAE AS6081 as an accredited method


according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025:2018.


2022 HIGHLIGHTS / MAIN DEVELOPMENTS


Financials


* Total income: EUR 16.5 million (2021: EUR 14.5 million).


* EBITDA: EUR 3.9 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million).


* Balance sheet total: EUR 17.2 million (2021: EUR 15.0 million).


* Net result: EUR 2.4 million profit (2021: EUR 1.4 million profit).


* Net cash flow from operating activities: EUR 3.6 million (2021:


EUR 2.0 million).


Commercial/operational


* RoodMicrotec has continued to expand its services in the areas defined in


the Company's technology roadmap. High frequency test solutions are being


developed for our demanding customers based on this new technology and their


demand for production test.


* The first projects to qualify high power electronics according AQG 324 have


been started in the Qualification & Failure Analysis department. These new


services have been added to handle high power devices aimed for battery


management and control.


* RoodMicrotec and Rohde & Schwarz have been working together for over 10


years and in this period RoodMicrotec has carried out the test development


for various high frequency ASICs used by Rohde & Schwarz in their products.


RoodMicrotec performs wafer and component level tests as well as


qualifications prior to product launch. For the coming years, further


projects of this kind are already scheduled.


* The world leader in UWB (Ultra-Wideband) sensing solutions, Novelda, and


RoodMicrotec have reached an agreement on qualification, test, and supply of


a new generation of UWB devices. The Ultra-Wideband Sensor can detect the


tiniest movements, even breathing and heartbeat. The cooperation with


RoodMicrotec as European partner enables Novelda to manage faster


qualification and industrialization of new products. Effective


collaboration, both on engineering and management level, and combining each


partner's expertise is allowing 'first time right' development of test


solutions, qualification processes, and the rapid launch of production


testing and supply.


* The order book is at a higher level than in the beginning of the year, even


though the total income was higher than budgeted. This means that the book-


to-bill ratio was above 1 for the year.


* During 2022, we have continued to progress the booked SCM projects towards


production through test program development as well as qualification work.


Some projects have been released for production and we start to see the


first volumes for these customers. The turn-key project for a Swiss


customer, which includes the design of an ASIC by a design house partner,


packaging of the device in Asia, qualification, and in-house test


development, is progressing well. The volume production for this device will


be launched early in 2023 in the RoodMicrotec facility in Nördlingen.


* The nationally and internationally funded APPLAUSE project "Advanced


packaging for photonics, optics and electronics for low cost manufacturing


in Europe," fosters the European semiconductor value chain by building new


tools, methods and processes for high volume manufacturing. RoodMicrotec has


taken over the leadership of the work package "testing, reliability, failure


analysis and metrology". The project has delivered exceptional results with


significant immediate or potential impact. The progress over the last period


was convincing.


* As a full and final settlement of the 2012 perpetual bond, RoodMicrotec GmbH


has paid Robus a total settlement amount of EUR 400k nominal, i.e. without


any interest, in two equal nominal installments of EUR 200k on February


28, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This final settlement has been reached before


and confirmed by the Regional Court of Hamburg in February 2022.


Events after balance sheet date


* RoodMicrotec GmbH has entered into an agreement for a full and final


settlement with Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS - Robus Recovery Sub-Fund


("Robus") regarding the perpetual bond that RoodMicrotec GmbH issued in


2010 and which is held by Robus.


Following an oral hearing held on March 7, 2023, both parties have reached


agreement on a full and final settlement that was reached before and confirmed


by the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main. Pursuant to the settlement,


RoodMicrotec GmbH shall pay a total amount of EUR 2,194k (110% of the nominal


value of the perpetual bond issued in 2010), in four equal installments of


EUR 548k, by March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2023.


Key figures


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


(x EUR 1,000 unless stated otherwise) 2022 2021


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Results & Cash


Total income 16,548 14,532


EBITDA 3,898 2,786


EBITDA as % of total income 23.6% 19.2%


EBIT (operating result) 2,451 1,227


EBIT as % of total income 14.8% 8.4%


Profit (loss) before tax 2,271 1,038


PBT as % of total income 13.7% 7.1%


Net result 2,380 1,435


Net cash position (year-end) 3,682 2,558


Net cash flow from operating activities 3,553 2,049


Capital, Debt & Liquidity Ratios (at year-end)


Total assets 17,197 15,014


Equity 7,850 5,583


Net debt(1) -805 374


Invested capital (net debt + equity) 7,045 5,957


Gearing ratio (net debt / invested capital) -11% 6%


Solvency (equity / total assets) 46% 37%


Debt ratio (net debt / EBITDA) -0.2 0.1


Net working capital (working capital - net cash


position) 211 317


Net working capital ratio (net working capital / total


income) 1.3% 2.2%


ROCE (EBIT / average invested capital) 37.7% 21.0%


Assets (at year-end)


Tangible and intangible fixed assets 8,765 8,295


Investments in (in)tangible fixed assets 1,743 681


Depreciation of (in)tangible fixed assets 1,447 1,559


Data per share (x EUR 1)


Equity 0.105 0.074


Operating result 0.033 0.016


Net cash flow from operating activities 0.047 0.027


Net result 0.032 0.019


Share price: year end 0.205 0.201


Share price: highest in the year 0.215 0.267


Share price: lowest in the year 0.171 0.176


Other information


Number of issued shares at year end (in millions of


shares) 75.1 75.1


Average number of employees (FTE) 94 89


Total income / average FTE 176 163


Market capitalization (in EUR millions) 15.4 15.1


Total income and result


In 2022, RoodMicrotec's total income of EUR 16.5 million was 14% higher than in


2021 (2021: EUR 14.5 million), with 92% of its total sales effected in the


European countries.


Total income from the Automotive sector increased by 18% to EUR 8.1 million in


2022 (2021: EUR 6.9 million) and represents 49% of the total income. Total


income in the Industrial / Medical sector increased by 7% to EUR 6.7 million in


2022 (2021: EUR 6.3 million) and represents 40% of the total income. The HiRel /


Aerospace segment declined by 8% to EUR 0.8 million (2021: EUR 0.9 million) and


with 5% only represents a small percentage of the total income. The income in


this sector mainly consists of failure analysis and qualification work and this


is very much depending on our customers' design cycles. Total income in other


sectors increased by 105% to EUR 0.9 million (2021: EUR 0.5 million).


Total income by market sector:


(x EUR 1,000) 2022 2021 change


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Automotive 8,094 6,886 17.5%


Industrial /


Medical 6,683 6,270 6.6%


HiRel / Aerospace 849 926 -8.3%


Others 922 450 104.9%


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Total 16,548 14,532 13.9%


Throughout 2022, the Test Operations unit showed a strong increase, which was


related to the superior services and the excellent position RoodMicrotec has


with its existing and new customers. The Supply Chain Management unit showed a


limited increase compared to last year. The sharp increase in the second half of


2022 compared to the first half of 2022 was due to a higher demand for existing


products as well as the production ramp-up in the context of new long-term


contracts. In 2022, the Qualification & Failure Analysis unit saw a decrease


compared to 2021. However, the total income for the second half of 2022 was 9%


higher than for the first half of 2022, which shows that new customer projects


are now starting.


Total income results per operational unit:


(x EUR 1,000) 2022 2021 change


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Supply Chain


Management 3,533 3,364 5.0%


Test Operations 10,035 7,938 26.4%


Qualification &


Failure Analysis 2,980 3,230 -7.7%


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Total 16,548 14,532 13.9%


Operating result


The Company recorded an operating result for 2022 of EUR 2.5 million compared to


EUR 1.2 million in 2021, and thus an increase of 99.8%. The increase in total


income only led to a modest rise of expenses for raw materials and consumables


(in 2021, expenditures for raw materials and consumables were exceptionally high


due to a high level of wafer deliveries). Combined with a lower increase in


operating expenses than in total income, this led to an increase in the


operating margin from 8.4% in 2021 to 14.8% in 2022.


Net result


The Company recorded a net result of EUR 2.4 million profit for 2022, which is


an increase of 65.9% compared to 2021.


Personnel and organization


During 2022, RoodMicrotec continued to optimize the organization to keep track


with the changing demands from customers and markets. Furthermore, highly


experienced personnel has been recruited for support of the Company's future


plans. The average number of full-time employees (FTE) in 2022 was 94. Total


income per average full-time employee increased to EUR 176,000 from EUR 163,000


in 2021. RoodMicrotec's policy is to strive for growth of sales per FTE.


Looking back, RoodMicrotec got through the COVID-19 period very well and without


any material impact on staffing levels. The measures taken with facial masks,


distance between the working places, home offices, and general care, offered a


safe environment for all employees.


Outlook


RoodMicrotec expects the total income for 2023 to be in the range of


EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million, with a profit before tax of 5-10% and thus


in line with the financial targets. The geopolitical situation in the world and


the current energy crisis throughout Europe could have an impact on the


Company's business. The Management is keeping a close eye on the situation and


is doing everything possible to mitigate any potentially negative impact.


Conference call


You are invited to take part in RoodMicrotec's conference call for shareholders,


financial press, and analysts via Microsoft TEAMS on


Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 CEST.


The Board of Management, Martin Sallenhag and Arvid Ladega, will comment on the


Annual Report 2022 in detail and will answer your questions.


To join the event please follow these login instructions:


Join with your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting


(https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-


join/19%3ameeting_MDYxNjkwMDYtMzg4NS00MTVkLThjNWMtZjNiNWM2YzgwM2Yz%40thread.v2/0


?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22930753b9-bd94-4f34-8436-


a015a79e0ba4%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f12cb189-3196-4b96-90ea-2db527d9d9d3%22%7d)


Or call in (audio only)


+49 69 509544247 Germany, Frankfurt am Main


+31 20 399 9804 The Netherlands, Amsterdam


+32 2 895 09 68 Belgium, Bruxelles


+41 43 217 23 02 Switzerland, Zurich


Find a local number (https://dialin.teams.microsoft.com/a2cb486a-04b4-4172-b40d-


84319adc6440?id=760330187) - in case you are in another country


Phone Conference ID: 124 673 558#


Annual General Meeting of Shareholders


The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held on


Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 15:00 CEST at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (EURONEXT),


Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, the Netherlands.


The convening notice (including registration and voting instructions) and the


agenda with explanatory notes, as well as all other meeting documents for the


AGM, including the 2022 Annual Report and the 2023 Remuneration Policy are


available for download on our corporate website:


www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting


(http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting).


Financial calendar


June 6, 2023 Annual general meeting of shareholders


July 20, 2023 Publication interim report 2023


July 20, 2023 Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders


October 19, 2023 Trading update quarter 3-2023


Forward-looking statements


This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These


statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the


Board of Management, and on the information currently available to the Company.


The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to


evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange


rates, and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management


of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize.


Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the


statements made in this press release.


About RoodMicrotec


RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and


quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and


electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued


partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC


services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific


applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners,


RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the


target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The


turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test,


qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All services comply with the


industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace,


automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is


located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and


Stuttgart, Germany.


For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com


Further information


Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO


Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com


(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com


(http://www.roodmicrotec.com)


This press release is published in English only.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


1 net debt includes lease liabilities


Bitte warten...