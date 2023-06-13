GNW-Adhoc: ROODMICROTEC UND MICROTEST EINIGEN SICH AUF EIN EMPFOHLENES ÖFFENTLICHES BARANGEBOT VON 0,35 EUR PRO AKTIE (press release available in English only)

Erweiterte Funktionen



^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together


with its subsidiaries, the "RoodMicrotec Group") and Microtest S.p.a.


("Microtest"), an entity incorporated under Italian law, controlled by Seven


Holding 3 S. à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon


(as defined below), pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Paragraphs 1 and 3,


Section 5 Paragraph 1 and Section 7 Paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on Public


Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with


the intended recommended public offer by Microtest for all the issued and


outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (the "Offer", and


together with the Post-Closing Restructuring (as defined below), the


"Transaction"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any


solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer


will be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum")


approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële


Markten) (the "AFM"). This press release is not for release, publication or


distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the


United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such


release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.


ROODMICROTEC AND MICROTEST AGREE ON RECOMMENDED ALL-CASH PUBLIC OFFER OF EUR


0.35 PER SHARE


Deventer, the Netherlands, 13 June 2023, RoodMicrotec and Microtest, a well


reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated test equipment and


in providing testing services, are pleased to announce that a conditional


agreement (the "Merger Agreement") has been reached on a recommended public


offer to be made by Microtest for all of the issued and outstanding ordinary


shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (each a "Share") for EUR 0.35 in cash per


Share (cum dividend) (the "Offer Price").


Transaction highlights


* RoodMicrotec and Microtest have reached conditional agreement on a


recommended all-cash public offer by Microtest for all issued and


outstanding Shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec at an offer price of EUR


0.35 (cum dividend) per Share in cash.


* The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 35.7% to


RoodMicrotec's closing price on 12 June 2023 of EUR 0.258 per Share, and a


premium of approximately 49.5%, 54.9% and 61.0% respectively over the


volume-weighted average price per Share over the last three, six and twelve


calendar months, respectively.


* The Offer for 100% of the Shares as at closing of the Offer (on a fully


diluted basis, assuming all of the 7,485,000 outstanding warrants issued by


RoodMicrotec (the "Warrants") are exercised immediately prior to closing of


the Offer) amounts to EUR 28.9 million.


* The Transaction is the culmination of an extensive strategic review


conducted by RoodMicrotec's board of management (the "Board of Management")


and supervisory board (the "Supervisory Board", and together with the Board


of Management, the "RoodMicrotec Boards") and creates a stronger European


player in the fast-growing semiconductor market.


* The RoodMicrotec Boards unanimously and fully support the Transaction and


recommend the Offer for acceptance to the shareholders of RoodMicrotec.


* The Offer is also supported by the members of the Board of Management (in


their capacity as shareholders) and several of RoodMicrotec's large


shareholders and Warrant holders, representing approximately 24.8% of the


Shares as at closing of the Offer (on a fully diluted basis, assuming all


Warrants are exercised immediately prior to closing of the Offer). Each of


these individuals has irrevocably committed to support the Offer and tender


all Shares held by it (immediately prior to closing of the Offer) in the


Offer.


* Microtest has committed financing in place for the entire Transaction


providing certainty of funds and high deal certainty.


* A first draft of the Offer Memorandum is expected to be submitted to the AFM


in July 2023.


* The Offer is subject to certain customary conditions and is expected to


complete in Q4 2023.


Ruud van der Linden, chairman of the Supervisory Board of RoodMicrotec:


"The Supervisory Board of RoodMicrotec unanimously supports the transaction and


is delighted with the announcement today of the merger of RoodMicrotec with the


Italian company Microtest. We strongly believe that the merger is a win-win for


all the stakeholders of both RoodMicrotec and Microtest. This transaction is


fully in line with the strategy we pursued with RoodMicrotec for the last couple


of years, to aim for autonomous growth while at the same time explore the


semiconductor industry market and look for a significant larger ecosystem to


join, supporting the future growth of RoodMicrotec. We believe that we have


found that ecosystem in a merger with Microtest, an entity that is backboned by


Xenon with the strategy to invest in growth of such a larger ecosystem."


Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec:


"RoodMicrotec has achieved a lot during the last years where we have added new


customers, extended engagements with present customers, increased revenue and


cleared up the balance sheet. We are now very well positioned for the next step


in building a larger and more efficient company. To be able to do this there is


a need to be part of a bigger entity to make use of economies of scale as well


as a better position towards customers and suppliers. The merger with Microtest


and the expansion plan provided by Xenon will put the new entity in a very


strong position to be a major player in the growing market in Europe. We are


thrilled to be able to join on this journey towards something better for the


future."


Franco Prestigiacomo, Chairman of Microtest and CEO of Xenon:


"Together with Microtest's CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and Moreno Lupi, we are


committed to setting a clear path for our internationalisation strategy, which


is only just beginning. With RoodMicrotec, we are adding a key piece to our


growth strategy, not only in terms of revenue, but also in terms of scale. We


want to drive synergies to create an integrated European group specialised in


manufacturing ATE, OSAT and fabless microchips. Our objective is to maintain the


current RoodMicrotec corporate structure and to better integrate the


technologies of both companies in order to ensure even better performance for


our customers, which I expect will increase significantly after the closing of


this transaction."


Strategic rationale


The Transaction is the culmination of an extensive strategic review conducted by


the RoodMicrotec Boards in the last couple of years, which concluded that


RoodMicrotec' growth potential is hampered by the relatively extensive costs and


other non-business-related requirements of operating in a public environment as


a listed entity. Also, the current size of RoodMicrotec does not allow


substantial investments and capital expenditure in pursuit of strong growth,


without obtaining considerable financial obligations. Becoming part of a larger


ecosystem will give RoodMicrotec more 'firepower' to realise targeted growth and


create a higher shareholder value.


Microtest is a well reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated


test equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity controlled by


Seven Holding 3 S. à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity fund


Xenon Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF ("Xenon"), which is managed by Xenon


AIFM S.A, a leading mid-cap private equity fund with 33+ years of experience and


175+ investments.


RoodMicrotec believes the sustainable and long-term success of RoodMicrotec can


be enhanced under Microtest's ownership as it will be part of a larger ecosystem


in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, having a single shareholder and


operating without a public listing will increase RoodMicrotec Group's ability to


achieve the goals and implement the actions of its strategy.


With Microtest and Xenon, RoodMicrotec will have a financially sound owner, with


a strong track record in supporting entrepreneurial businesses and a wealth of


experience in the semiconductor industry.


Microtest fully supports RoodMicrotec's growth strategy maintaining the focus on


RoodMicrotec's chosen technologies and services. Furthermore, the aggregation of


Microtest and RoodMicrotec will allow the companies to better serve their


customers' increasingly sophisticated needs and to be in a better position to


deal with the complex and growing semiconductor market.


Full and unanimous support and recommendation by the RoodMicrotec Boards


Consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities, the RoodMicrotec Boards have


followed a thorough and careful process in which they have frequently monitored


and discussed the developments.


Consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities, the RoodMicrotec Boards, with


the support of their outside financial and legal advisors, have given careful


consideration to all relevant aspects of the Transaction, including the


rationale for the Transaction, the interests of all of RoodMicrotec's


stakeholders, the Offer Price, the Non-Financial Covenants (as defined below)


and other terms of the Transaction. After due and careful consideration, the


Boards consider the Transaction to be in the interest of RoodMicrotec and to


promote the sustainable success of its business, taking into account the


interests of its stakeholders.


Accordingly, the Boards have unanimously resolved to support the Transaction,


recommend the Offer for acceptance by the holders of Shares and recommend to


RoodMicrotec's shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the


Transaction (the "Resolutions") at an extraordinary general meeting of


RoodMicrotec's shareholders (the "General Meeting"), to be held during the


acceptance period of the Offer (the "EGM"), each in accordance with the terms


and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement (the "Recommendation").


The Recommendation will be included in the position statement of RoodMicrotec


which will be published simultaneously with the publication of the Offer


Memorandum.


Fairness Opinion


AXECO Corporate Finance has issued a fairness opinion to the RoodMicrotec Boards


to the effect that, as of such date and subject to the qualifications,


limitations, and assumptions set forth in the fairness opinion, (i) the Offer


Price in the Offer is fair, from a financial point of view, to the holders of


the Shares, and (ii) the purchase price payable in the Share Sale (as defined


below) is fair, from a financial point of view, to Company Holdco (as defined


below). The full text of the fairness opinion, which sets forth the assumptions


made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations on the review


undertaken in connection with the opinion, will be included in RoodMicrotec's


position statement. The opinion of AXECO Corporate Finance has been given to the


RoodMicrotec Boards, and not to the holders of Shares. As such, the fairness


opinion does not contain a recommendation to the holders of Shares as to whether


they should tender their Shares under the Offer (if and when made) or how they


should vote or act with respect to the Resolutions or any other matter.


Irrevocable undertakings


The Offer is supported by several of RoodMicrotec's substantial shareholders and


warrant holders, together representing approximately 24.8% of the Shares as at


closing of the Offer (on a fully diluted basis, assuming all Warrants are


exercised immediately prior to closing of the Offer).


Each relevant shareholder has irrevocably committed to Microtest to support the


Offer and tender all Shares held by it (immediately prior to closing of the


Offer) in the Offer.


Furthermore, all large holders of Warrants have, subject to the Offer being


declared unconditional, irrevocably committed to either (i) assign their


Warrants to Microtest or (ii) exercise their Warrants and to tender the Shares


to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants.


In accordance with the applicable public offer rules, any information shared


with these individuals about the Offer shall, if not published prior to the


Offer Memorandum being made generally available, be included in the Offer


Memorandum in respect of the Offer (if and when issued) and these shareholders


will tender their Shares on the same terms and conditions as the other


shareholders.


Fully committed financing for the Transaction


The Offer values RoodMicrotec at approximately EUR 28.9 million (on a fully


diluted basis, assuming all Warrants are exercised immediately prior to closing


of the Offer). Microtest has available cash resources and equity commitments in


place to finance the Offer. In this context, Microtest has received equity


commitment letters from entities managed, controlled and/or advised by Xenon,


which are fully committed. Microtest has no reason to believe that the required


cash resources will not be available or that any conditions to the equity


financing will not be fulfilled on or prior to settlement of the Offer.


Non-Financial Covenants


RoodMicrotec and Microtest have agreed to certain covenants in respect of,


amongst others, strategy, structure and governance, financing, employees and


minority shareholders for a duration of one year in general after settlement of


the Offer (the "Non-Financial Covenants"), including the covenants summarised


below.


Strategy


Microtest shall support and respect RoodMicrotec's current business strategy as


described in RoodMicrotec's annual report for the financial year ending 31


December 2022 (the "Strategy"). RoodMicrotec shall continue to be a state of the


art and one-stop-shop service company for clients in the semiconductor industry,


offering supply chain management, wafer & component testing, and qualification &


failure analysis for companies in the application-specific integrated circuits


(ASICs) value chain, a highly valued partner to clients who wish to launch high-


quality semiconductor devices globally and recognised player with a strong brand


name and market position. Following settlement of the Offer, Microtest shall


work with RoodMicrotec to grow the business in a manner that reflects the


Strategy and Microtest undertakes to set up a financial framework, including


sufficient levels of cash, that supports the realisation of the Strategy.


Structure and governance


The current governance structure with a two-tier board will be maintained. After


successful completion of the Offer, the current members of the Board of


Management, Mr. Martin Sallenhag (CEO) and Mr. Arvid Ladega (CFO), shall


continue to serve as members of the Management Board, with Mr. Luca Civita


joining the Board of Management as Chief Integration Officer.


It is envisaged that, immediately following settlement of the Offer, the


Supervisory Board will be composed of: (i) three members nominated by Microtest,


Mr. Giuseppe Amelio, Mr. Franco Prestigiacomo and Mr. Stefano Calabrò and (ii)


Mr. Ruud van der Linden (chair) and Mr. Marc Verstraeten, both (who will


continue to serve on the Supervisory Board as "Independent SB Members"). The


affirmative vote of the two independent Supervisory Board members shall be


required in respect of any new Management Board appointments or of replacement


of Messrs. Sallenhag, Ladega and Civita. The two Independent SB Members will be


tasked in particular with monitoring compliance with the Non-Financial


Covenants, and any deviation from the Non-Financial Covenants will require the


approval of the Supervisory Board, including the affirmative vote of the two


Independent SB Members.


Microtest shall not break up the RoodMicrotec Group or its business units, other


than by way of a strategic reorganisation or re-grouping of its activities.


Microtest does not intend to pursue any divestments (other than the Post-Closing


Restructuring). RoodMicrotec or its legal successor, together with their


respective subsidiaries, will have their own operating and reporting structure.


The management of RoodMicrotec or its legal successor remains responsible for


managing the RoodMicrotec Group and its businesses, subject to applicable rules


and regulations. RoodMicrotec's Dutch finance function shall be maintained in


the Deventer area. The operations in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany, shall be


maintained and Microtest is committed to further grow the operations at these


locations. The major brand and product names of the RoodMicrotec Group in all


relevant markets and the name of RoodMicrotec and the RoodMicrotec Group


companies shall remain unchanged. The RoodMicrotec Group shall be allowed to


maintain its corporate identity, values and culture.


Financing


Microtest shall procure that the RoodMicrotec Group will remain prudently


capitalised and financed to safeguard the continuity of the business, also


taking into account any dividends paid out, and the execution of the Strategy.


Employees


The existing rights and benefits of the employees of the RoodMicrotec Group will


be respected, as will the RoodMicrotec Group's current employee consultation


structure and existing arrangements with any employee representative body within


the RoodMicrotec Group. No reduction of the workforce of the RoodMicrotec Group


is envisaged as a direct consequence of the Transaction or completion thereof.


Commencement conditions and Offer conditions


Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, the commencement of the Offer is subject to


the satisfaction or waiver of the following commencement conditions, customary


for a transaction of this kind:


* no material breach of the Merger Agreement having occurred that has not been


timely remedied;


* no amendment or withdrawal of the Recommendation having occurred;


* no material adverse effect having occurred since the date of the Merger


Agreement;


* no Superior Offer (as defined below) having been announced or made;


* no mandatory offer pursuant to article 5:70 of the Dutch Financial


Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht; "DFSA") for all the issued


Shares with a consideration that is at least equal to the Offer Price having


been announced or made;


* the AFM having approved the Offer Memorandum;


* no order, stay, judgment or decree having been issued by any regulatory


authority that remains in full force and effect, and no regulatory authority


has enacted any law, statute, rule, regulation, governmental order or


injunction (any of the foregoing, a "Governmental or Court Order"), which in


each case restraints or prohibits the making of the Offer in any material


respect;


* no notification having been received from the AFM stating that the Offer has


been prepared or announced in violation of the provisions of chapter 5.5 of


the DFSA or the Decree and that, pursuant to Section 5:80 paragraph 2 of the


DFSA, investment firms will not be allowed to cooperate with the Offer; and


* trading in the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam not having been suspended or


ended by Euronext Amsterdam.


Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, if and when made, the Offer will be subject to


the satisfaction or waiver of the following Offer conditions, customary for a


transaction of this kind:


* minimum acceptance level of at least 95% of RoodMicrotec's issued and


outstanding ordinary share capital (geplaatst en uitstaand gewoon


aandelenkapitaal) as the closing of the Offer, which percentage will be


automatically adjusted to 80% if the General Meeting has adopted the


Resolutions relating to the Post-Closing Restructuring and such Resolutions


are in full force and effect on the closing date;


* no material breach of the Merger Agreement having occurred that has not been


timely remedied;


* no amendment or withdrawal of the Recommendation having occurred;


* no material adverse effect having occurred since the date of the Merger


Agreement;


* no Superior Offer having been announced or made;


* no mandatory offer pursuant to article 5:70 DFSA for all the issued Shares


with a consideration that is at least equal to the Offer Price having been


announced or made;


* no Governmental or Court Order being in effect that restraints or prohibits


the consummation of the Transaction in any material respect;


* no notification having been received from the AFM stating that the Offer has


been prepared, announced or made in violation of the provisions of chapter


5.5 of the DFSA or the Decree and that, pursuant to section 5:80 paragraph


2 of the DFSA, investment firms will not be allowed to cooperate with the


Offer;


* trading in the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam not having been suspended or


ended by Euronext Amsterdam; and


* the General Meeting having adopted the Resolutions which will be voted on at


the EGM and the Resolutions being in full force and effect.


The Offer conditions will have to be satisfied or waived ultimately on 30 April


2024.


Post-Closing Restructuring


Microtest and RoodMicrotec believe that having the RoodMicrotec Group operate in


a wholly-owned set up without a listing on Euronext Amsterdam is better for the


sustainable success of its business and long-term value creation. This belief is


based, inter alia, on:


* the fact that having a single shareholder and operating without a public


listing increases the RoodMicrotec Group's ability to achieve the goals and


implement the actions of its strategy and reduces the RoodMicrotec Group's


costs;


* the ability of RoodMicrotec and Microtest to terminate the listing of the


Shares from Euronext Amsterdam, and all resulting cost savings therefrom;


* the ability to achieve an efficient capital structure (both from a tax and


financing perspective);


* the ability to implement and focus on achieving long-term strategic goals of


RoodMicrotec, as opposed to short-term performance driven by periodic


reporting obligations; and


* as part of long-term strategic objectives the ability to focus on pursuing


and supporting (by providing access to equity and debt capital) continued


buy-and-build acquisition opportunities as and when they arise.


Microtest and RoodMicrotec will seek to procure the delisting of the Shares from


Euronext Amsterdam, as soon as practicable after the ending of the post-closing


acceptance period of the Offer (the "Post-Closing Acceptance Period").


If, after the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Microtest holds at least 95% of


the Shares, Microtest will as soon as possible commence a compulsory acquisition


procedure or a takeover buy-out procedure to obtain 100% of the Shares.


If, after the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Microtest holds less than 95%, but


at least 80% of the Shares, Microtest intends to acquire the entire business of


the RoodMicrotec Group for an amount equal to the Offer Price, pursuant to:


* a legal triangular merger of the RoodMicrotec Group into a newly


incorporated wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of RoodMicrotec ("Company


Sub"), with a newly incorporated wholly-owned direct subsidiary of


RoodMicrotec ("Company Holdco", the sole shareholder of Company Sub)


allotting shares to holders of the Shares in a 1:1 exchange ratio and upon


which RoodMicrotec will cease to exist and the Shares' admission to listing


and trading on Euronext Amsterdam will terminate (the "Triangular Merger");


* a subsequent share sale pursuant to which Company Holdco will sell and


transfer the outstanding Company Sub share(s) to Microtest (the "Share


Sale"); and


* a subsequent dissolution and liquidation of Company Holdco (the


"Liquidation" and, together with the Triangular Merger and the Share Sale,


the "Post-Closing Restructuring").


Microtest will, with the cooperation of RoodMicrotec, ensure that the liquidator


of Company Holdco arranges for an advance liquidation distribution to the


shareholders of Company Holdco, which is intended to take place on or about the


date of the closing of the Share Sale and will result in a payment per share


equal to the Offer Price, without any interest and less applicable withholding


taxes or other taxes. The Post-Closing Restructuring is subject to the approval


of the General Meeting, which will be sought at the EGM.


If, after the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Microtest holds less than 95% of


the Shares, Microtest may effect or cause to effect other restructurings of the


RoodMicrotec Group for the purpose of achieving an optimal operational, legal,


financial or fiscal structure, all in accordance with applicable laws and the


terms of the Merger Agreement.


Exclusivity and Superior Offer


As part of the Merger Agreement, RoodMicrotec has entered into customary


undertakings not to solicit third party offers. If the RoodMicrotec Boards


determine that RoodMicrotec has received from a bona fide third party a written


and binding unsolicited proposal relating to a public offer for all Shares (on a


fully diluted basis, assuming all Warrants are exercised), a sale of all or a


substantial part of the assets or business of the RoodMicrotec Group or any


other transaction that could result in a change of control of RoodMicrotec or


all or a substantial part of the RoodMicrotec Group's business or otherwise


prevent the Transaction from being consummated, which in the good faith opinion


of the RoodMicrotec Boards is on balance more beneficial to the RoodMicrotec


Group and the sustainable success of its business than the Transaction and the


consideration of which exceeds the Offer Price as included in this press release


by at least EUR 0.04 (a "Superior Offer"), RoodMicrotec will promptly notify


Microtest in writing thereof. In such case, Microtest has the opportunity to


match such Superior Offer within ten business days. If Microtest timely submits


to RoodMicrotec a revised offer in writing that the RoodMicrotec Boards


determine to be, on balance, at least equally beneficial to RoodMicrotec and the


sustainable success of is business as the Superior Offer, RoodMicrotec will not


accept the Superior Offer and Microtest and RoodMicrotec will remain bound to


the Merger Agreement. If Microtest does not timely match the Superior Offer or


informs RoodMicrotec that it does not wish to match the Superior Offer,


RoodMicrotec will be entitled to (conditionally) agree to the Superior Offer, in


which case each of Microtest and RoodMicrotec may terminate the Merger


Agreement.


Termination


If the Merger Agreement is terminated by Microtest because (i) RoodMicrotec has


agreed to a Superior Offer or (ii) the Boards have amended or withdrawn their


Recommendation, or (iii) RoodMicrotec has materially breached the Merger


Agreement and such breach is incapable of being remedied or has not been


remedied, RoodMicrotec shall pay Microtest an amount of EUR 600,000.


If the Merger Agreement is terminated by RoodMicrotec because (i) Microtest has


materially breached the Merger Agreement and such breach is incapable of being


remedied or has not been remedied, or (ii) all commencement conditions have been


satisfied or waived and Microtest has failed to timely make the Offer or all


Offer conditions having been satisfied or waived and the settlement of the Offer


not having occurred timely, Microtest shall pay RoodMicrotec an amount of EUR 1


million.


These rights to payment are without prejudice to the right of Microtest or


RoodMicrotec to demand specific performance of the Merger Agreement.


Timing and Next Steps


Microtest will launch the Offer as soon as practically possible and in


accordance with the applicable statutory timetable, subject to satisfaction or


waiver of the pre-offer conditions. Microtest will submit a first draft of the


Offer Memorandum to the AFM as soon as practicable. The Offer Memorandum will be


published shortly after approval, which is expected to occur in Q3 2023, subject


to satisfaction or waiver of the commencement conditions.


RoodMicrotec will hold the EGM at least six business days before the Offer


period ends, in accordance with section 18, paragraph 1 of the Decree, to inform


its shareholders about the Transaction and to adopt the Resolutions (including


with respect to the Post-Closing Restructuring).


Based on the required steps and subject to the necessary approvals, RoodMicrotec


and Microtest anticipate that the Offer will close in Q4 2023.


Advisors


On behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and


Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.


AXECO Corporate Finance B.V. is acting as RoodMicrotec's sole financial advisor


and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as RoodMicrotec's legal counsel.


About RoodMicrotec


With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics


industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply


and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies


worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single


customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer


test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All


services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the


automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors.


RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units


in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.


For more information please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.


About Microtest


Microtest is a well reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated


test equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity incorporated


under Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned


subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon, a leading mid-cap private equity


fund with 33+ years of experience and 175+ investments.


The current CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and Moreno Lupi, have been leading Microtest


since its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca). Over time, Microtest has


become a technological partner of some of the world's leading microchip


manufacturers, skilled in developing innovative solutions, thanks to a solid


engineering team and good production flexibility. In 2004, Microtest started the


design and production of Automatic Test Equipment (the systems used in the


semiconductor industry for electronic components and wafter testing) for several


applications such as avionics and cars' electronic modules, radar and wireless


communications for defense and medical devices. Few years later Microtest


broadened its scope by offering also "test house" services furthermore enhanced


with a direct presence in the Far East following the opening of a subsidiary in


Malaysia in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon Private Equity acquired a majority stake


in Microtest, spurring its international expansion strategy. Microtest has


reached more than 30 million in revenues in 2022, with an Ebitda margin above


38%. Microtest commercial network and customer service is spread over the US,


Europe, and Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired Test Inspire, a highly innovative


Dutch company focused on Automatic Testing Equipment.


For more information please visit https://www.microtest.net.


Disclaimer


This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest pursuant to the


provisions of Section 4 Paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5 Paragraph 1 and Section 7


Paragraph 4 of the Decree and contains inside information within the meaning of


Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press


release is not intended to be complete. This press release is for information


purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any


offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.


The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by


law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this


document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the


fullest extent permitted by applicable law, RoodMicrotec and Microtest disclaim


any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by


any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a


violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither RoodMicrotec nor


Microtest, nor any of their respective advisors, assumes any responsibility for


any violation of any of these restrictions. Any RoodMicrotec shareholder who is


in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate


professional advisor without delay. This announcement is not to be published or


distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan. The information in the


press release is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for


information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to


acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to


enter into investment activity. This announcement does not constitute an offer


to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire the securities of


RoodMicrotec in any jurisdiction.


Forward Looking Statements


Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking


statements," such as statements relating to the impact of this Offer on


RoodMicrotec and Microtest and the targeted timeline for the Offer. Forward-


looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the


words "anticipated," "expected" or similar expressions. These forward-looking


statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although RoodMicrotec and


Microtest believe that the assumptions upon which their respective financial


information and their respective forward-looking statements are based are


reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements


will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,


uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ


materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or


implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties


include, but are not limited to, receipt of regulatory approvals without


unexpected delays or conditions, Microtest's ability to successfully operate


RoodMicrotec without disruption to its other business activities, Microtest's


ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of RoodMicrotec,


the effects of competition, economic conditions in the global markets in which


RoodMicrotec operates, and other factors that can be found in RoodMicrotec's


and/or Microtest's press releases and public filings.


Neither RoodMicrotec nor Microtest, nor any of their respective advisors,


accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press


release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition


of the other or their respective groups. Each of RoodMicrotec and Microtest


expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or


revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any


change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,


conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


