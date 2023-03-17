GNW-Adhoc: On World Sleep Day Idorsia highlights the publication of a global study on the economic and societal impact of chronic insomnia disorder

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Idorsia":

^* Chronic insomnia disorder (CID) is a persistent medical condition that

prevents sufferers from getting restorative sleep(1-3); research on wider

societal and indirect economic costs associated with CID have been limited

to date(1)

* New report indicates annual lost productivity costs of $417 billion in GDP

across working age populations in the countries of focus(*) and annual

"hidden" intangible wellbeing losses of $239.5 billion(1)

* Reducing the impact of CID could result in a boost to the GDP of national

economies ranging from 0.64% to 1.31% across the countries of focus(*)(1)

* Idorsia partners with the World Sleep Society on educational and disease

awareness activities focused on the theme: Sleep is Essential for Health

Allschwil, Switzerland - March 17, 2023

On World Sleep Day, Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) highlights the publication of a

first-of-its-kind report by RAND Europe on the economic and societal impact of

chronic insomnia disorder,(?) "The Societal and Economic Burden of Insomnia in

Adults: An International Study

(https://www.rand.org/randeurope/research/projects/societal-and-economic-burden-

of-insomnia.html)". Idorsia commissioned RAND Europe, an independent, not-for-

profit policy research organization, to help fill some of the knowledge gaps

associated with understanding the financial burden of chronic insomnia disorder

and to deliver new peer-reviewed research into the impacts of insomnia.

The new report focuses on both the indirect economic costs (i.e., non-healthcare

related costs) and the "hidden" intangible costs (i.e., costs that are not

directly observed through economic transactions but nonetheless have impacts on

an individual's health or well-being) associated with chronic insomnia disorder.

RAND Europe's findings indicate the indirect economic costs associated with lost

work productivity ranging between $1.8 billion and $207.5 billion (for a total

of $417 billion) in gross domestic product (GDP) across the countries RAND

analyzed.(*)(1) The intangible annual wellbeing losses range from $1.5 billion

and $127.1 billion (for a total of $239.5 billion) in the countries of focus,

which include France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United

States, and Canada.(1,2) The report also provided additional insights on chronic

insomnia disorder.

As part of the company's ongoing commitment to advance research in insomnia,

Idorsia supports RAND Europe's recommendation and highlights the importance of:

* Incorporating insomnia screening during routine clinical visits

* Addressing physician knowledge gaps and improving the identification and

management of insomnia

* Conducting more research on the prevalence of CID and its societal and

economic impacts

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"Our scientists have over 20 years of experience in the field of sleep research,

through the orexin system, and continue to work on better understanding of the

science of sleep and chronic insomnia disorder. An example of our commitment to

furthering this understanding is our sponsorship of the research published by

RAND Europe. Their findings are unique by revealing, for the first time, the

indirect economic and 'hidden' wellbeing costs of chronic insomnia disorder.

Despite sleep being a biological necessity to ensure optimal functioning

throughout the day,(5) millions of people globally are not getting restorative

sleep due to chronic insomnia disorder. It's important that we acknowledge

chronic insomnia as a legitimate medical condition and recognize the enormous

burden it places on individuals and society as a whole."

According to the recently published figures, the cost of chronic insomnia

disorder is substantial. In terms of indirect costs, chronic insomnia disorder

was associated with approximately 11 to 18 days of absenteeism, 39 to 45 days of

presenteeism (defined as reduced productivity while at work), and 44 to 54 days

of overall productivity loss annually. This equates to an estimated loss in

annual GDP of approximately $170.7 billion for the 12 European countries

analyzed, $19.6 billion for Canada and $207.5 billion for the United States.(*)

The indirect economic costs reported by RAND are higher than costs reported in

other literature.(1)

It was found that people suffering from insomnia, including chronic insomnia

disorder, would be willing to trade, on average, an estimated 14.0% of their per

capita household income in order to recuperate the wellbeing loss associated

with the condition.(*) From this, population level intangible costs were

estimated to be $92 billion across 12 countries in Europe, $10.7 billion in

Canada and $127.1 billion per year in the United States for those of working-age

range.(1)

Marco Hafner, study co-author and RAND Europe research advisor:

"A lack of sufficient, restorative, quality sleep due to chronic insomnia

disorder impacts an individual's mental and physical health, quality of life,

and productivity, the consequences of which also adversely affect employers, and

global economies.(1) Our research found that eliminating the effects of chronic

insomnia disorder on productivity loss in the workplace would increase national

GDPs in the observed countries by approximately 0.64% to 1.31%, equating to tens

of billions of dollars. These findings underscore the need for strategies to

better mitigate the impact of chronic insomnia disorder through policy, clinical

practice and future research in order to positively impact the health, well-

being and productivity of individuals and society as a whole."

The report is published on World Sleep Day 2023, an annual event organized by

World Sleep Society, an international association whose mission is to advance

sleep health worldwide. Idorsia has partnered with the World Sleep Society to

support with disease awareness education. The importance of sleep to our overall

health has been underlined by the World Sleep Society, which has chosen to focus

World Sleep Day on this central theme for 2023: Sleep is Essential for Health.

Sleep is one of the three key pillars of health, alongside diet and exercise.(4)

A lack of good quality sleep can negatively impact daily life,(5) affecting an

individuals' ability to make decisions, and limiting their attention span.(6) A

lack of good quality sleep is also associated with physical health issues, such

as an increased risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease,(5) along with

increased susceptibility to infection.(7) The most important indicator of

getting a good night's sleep is not just the number of hours spent asleep, but

the quality of that sleep and the impact the sleep (or lack of) has on how you

feel and function the next day.(8)

Chronic insomnia disorder, for the approximately 1 in 12 people estimated to

suffer from it,(*,1) is a persistent medical that impacts a person's ability to

fall or stay asleep at least three nights a week for at least three months and

has a negative impact on daytime functioning.(2,3) While direct healthcare costs

related to managing or treating insomnia exists, research on the wider societal

and indirect economic costs associated with chronic insomnia disorder

specifically have been limited to date.(1)

(*) The focus of the RAND research was on general adult populations in 16 high-

income, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy,

Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United

States. Figures for Greece were only included in prevalence estimates.

(?) Costs in the RAND Europe report were calculated using modelling methods and

therefore include a number of underlying assumptions which are detailed in the

report itself.

Notes to the editor

About The Societal and Economic Burden of Insomnia in Adults: An International

Study

The objective of this study was to identify and quantify the societal burden of

insomnia and its resultant impacts, both in terms of indirect economic costs

(i.e. non-healthcare related costs) and intangible costs (i.e. costs that are

not directly observed through economic transactions but nonetheless have impacts

on an individual's health or well-being). Based on these findings, the report

includes independent recommendations for future policy, clinical practice and

research to mitigate the societal and economic impacts of insomnia.

The focus of this research was on general adult populations in high-income,

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries of

Northern, Southern and Western Europe, as well as North America and Australia.

The research methodology included a literature review, secondary database

analysis and the development of a macro-economic model to estimate the indirect

economic costs associated with insomnia. More detailed information on the

methodology can be found here

(https://www.rand.org/randeurope/research/projects/societal-and-economic-burden-

of-insomnia.html).

The Societal and Economic Burden of Insomnia in Adults: An International Study

was funded by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd and conducted by RAND Europe under the

advisement of a steering committee whose members were selected for their

subject-matter expertise and objectivity. RAND Europe had full editorial control

and independence of the analyses performed and presented in this report, which

has been peer-reviewed in accordance with RAND Europe's quality assurance

standards. This work is intended to inform the public good and should not be

taken as a commercial endorsement of any product or service. The views presented

in this report are the authors' and any remaining errors are their own.

RAND Europe is a highly regarded, not-for-profit organization whose mission is

to help improve policy and decision making through research and analysis. All

RAND research undergoes rigorous expert review to ensure high standards for

research quality and objectivity.

About World Sleep Society

World Sleep Day is organized by World Sleep Society, an international

association whose mission is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep

Society hosts a biennial scientific congress on sleep medicine aiming to

globally connect sleep professionals and researchers to advance current

knowledge on sleep. A virtual meeting is also underway with details on

worldsleepsociety.org. Follow the excitement on Twitter @_WorldSleep and

facebook.com/WASMF.

About chronic insomnia disorder

Chronic insomnia disorder is defined as difficulty initiating or maintaining

sleep, causing clinically significant distress or impairment in important areas

of daytime functioning.(2,3) This impact on sleep quantity or quality should be

present for at least three nights per week, lasts for at least three months, and

occurs despite an adequate opportunity to sleep.(2,)(3)

Insomnia is a condition of overactive wake signaling and studies have shown that

areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep

in patients with insomnia.(9,10) Insomnia as a disorder is quite different from

a brief period of poor sleep, and it can take its toll on both physical and

mental health.(5) It is a persistent condition with a negative impact on daytime

functioning.(3) Idorsia's research has shown that poor quality sleep can affect

many aspects of daily life, including the ability to concentrate, mood, and

energy levels.

About Marco Hafner

Marco Hafner is an economist and co-author of The Societal and Economic Burden

of Insomnia in Adults: An International Study. He is also lead author of the

2016 report Why Sleep Matters: Quantifying the Economic Costs of Insufficient

Sleep. Hafner was Senior Research Leader at RAND Europe at the time of this

study, where he conducted research at the intersection between health, labor and

international economics.

He has published studies in peer-reviewed academic journals on the economy-wide

effects of ill-health in the population. Hafner holds a Master's in Economics

from the University of Zurich, an MPhil in Economics from UCL, and conducted

doctoral studies at the University of Freiburg. He previously worked for the

Institute for Employment Research in Germany, before joining RAND in 2013.

References

1. Hafner M., Romanelli R.J., Yerushalmi E. & Troxel W.M. The Societal and

Economic Burden of Insomnia in Adults: An International Study. Santa

Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2023.

2. The International Classification of Sleep Disorders, Third edition. (ICSD-

3). American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 2014.

3. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition

(DSM-5). Washington, DC: American Psychiatric Association; 2013.

4. Castillo, M. The 3 Pillars of Health. American Journal of Neuroradiology,

2014; 36(1):1-2.

5. Chattu, V., et al. The Global Problem of Insufficient Sleep and Its Serious

Public Health Implications. Healthcare 2019;7,1.

6. Whitney, P., et al. Feedback Blunting: Total Sleep Deprivation Impairs

Decision Making that Requires Updating Based on Feedback. Sleep,

2015;38(5):745-754.

7. Ibarra-Coronado E.G., et al. The Bidirectional Relationship between Sleep

and Immunity against Infections. J Immunol Res 2015; 678164.

8. Kohyama, J., Which Is More Important for Health: Sleep Quantity or Sleep

Quality? Children, 2021; 8(7):542.

9. Buysse, D.J., et al. Drug Discov Today Dis Models. 2011;8(4):129-137.

10. Levenson, J.C., et al. Chest. 2015;147(4):1179-1192.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

Â°