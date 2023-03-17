Erweiterte Funktionen

GNW-Adhoc: On World Sleep Day Idorsia highlights the publication of a global study on the economic and societal impact of chronic insomnia disorder




17.03.23 07:05
dpa-AFX

^* Chronic insomnia disorder (CID) is a persistent medical condition that


prevents sufferers from getting restorative sleep(1-3); research on wider


societal and indirect economic costs associated with CID have been limited


to date(1)


* New report indicates annual lost productivity costs of $417 billion in GDP


across working age populations in the countries of focus(*) and annual


"hidden" intangible wellbeing losses of $239.5 billion(1)


* Reducing the impact of CID could result in a boost to the GDP of national


economies ranging from 0.64% to 1.31% across the countries of focus(*)(1)


* Idorsia partners with the World Sleep Society on educational and disease


awareness activities focused on the theme: Sleep is Essential for Health


Allschwil, Switzerland - March 17, 2023


On World Sleep Day, Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) highlights the publication of a


first-of-its-kind report by RAND Europe on the economic and societal impact of


chronic insomnia disorder,(?) "The Societal and Economic Burden of Insomnia in


Adults: An International Study


(https://www.rand.org/randeurope/research/projects/societal-and-economic-burden-


of-insomnia.html)". Idorsia commissioned RAND Europe, an independent, not-for-


profit policy research organization, to help fill some of the knowledge gaps


associated with understanding the financial burden of chronic insomnia disorder


and to deliver new peer-reviewed research into the impacts of insomnia.


The new report focuses on both the indirect economic costs (i.e., non-healthcare


related costs) and the "hidden" intangible costs (i.e., costs that are not


directly observed through economic transactions but nonetheless have impacts on


an individual's health or well-being) associated with chronic insomnia disorder.


RAND Europe's findings indicate the indirect economic costs associated with lost


work productivity ranging between $1.8 billion and $207.5 billion (for a total


of $417 billion) in gross domestic product (GDP) across the countries RAND


analyzed.(*)(1) The intangible annual wellbeing losses range from $1.5 billion


and $127.1 billion (for a total of $239.5 billion) in the countries of focus,


which include France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United


States, and Canada.(1,2) The report also provided additional insights on chronic


insomnia disorder.


As part of the company's ongoing commitment to advance research in insomnia,


Idorsia supports RAND Europe's recommendation and highlights the importance of:


* Incorporating insomnia screening during routine clinical visits


* Addressing physician knowledge gaps and improving the identification and


management of insomnia


* Conducting more research on the prevalence of CID and its societal and


economic impacts


Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:


"Our scientists have over 20 years of experience in the field of sleep research,


through the orexin system, and continue to work on better understanding of the


science of sleep and chronic insomnia disorder. An example of our commitment to


furthering this understanding is our sponsorship of the research published by


RAND Europe. Their findings are unique by revealing, for the first time, the


indirect economic and 'hidden' wellbeing costs of chronic insomnia disorder.


Despite sleep being a biological necessity to ensure optimal functioning


throughout the day,(5) millions of people globally are not getting restorative


sleep due to chronic insomnia disorder. It's important that we acknowledge


chronic insomnia as a legitimate medical condition and recognize the enormous


burden it places on individuals and society as a whole."


According to the recently published figures, the cost of chronic insomnia


disorder is substantial. In terms of indirect costs, chronic insomnia disorder


was associated with approximately 11 to 18 days of absenteeism, 39 to 45 days of


presenteeism (defined as reduced productivity while at work), and 44 to 54 days


of overall productivity loss annually. This equates to an estimated loss in


annual GDP of approximately $170.7 billion for the 12 European countries


analyzed, $19.6 billion for Canada and $207.5 billion for the United States.(*)


The indirect economic costs reported by RAND are higher than costs reported in


other literature.(1)


It was found that people suffering from insomnia, including chronic insomnia


disorder, would be willing to trade, on average, an estimated 14.0% of their per


capita household income in order to recuperate the wellbeing loss associated


with the condition.(*) From this, population level intangible costs were


estimated to be $92 billion across 12 countries in Europe, $10.7 billion in


Canada and $127.1 billion per year in the United States for those of working-age


range.(1)


Marco Hafner, study co-author and RAND Europe research advisor:


"A lack of sufficient, restorative, quality sleep due to chronic insomnia


disorder impacts an individual's mental and physical health, quality of life,


and productivity, the consequences of which also adversely affect employers, and


global economies.(1) Our research found that eliminating the effects of chronic


insomnia disorder on productivity loss in the workplace would increase national


GDPs in the observed countries by approximately 0.64% to 1.31%, equating to tens


of billions of dollars. These findings underscore the need for strategies to


better mitigate the impact of chronic insomnia disorder through policy, clinical


practice and future research in order to positively impact the health, well-


being and productivity of individuals and society as a whole."


The report is published on World Sleep Day 2023, an annual event organized by


World Sleep Society, an international association whose mission is to advance


sleep health worldwide. Idorsia has partnered with the World Sleep Society to


support with disease awareness education. The importance of sleep to our overall


health has been underlined by the World Sleep Society, which has chosen to focus


World Sleep Day on this central theme for 2023: Sleep is Essential for Health.


Sleep is one of the three key pillars of health, alongside diet and exercise.(4)


A lack of good quality sleep can negatively impact daily life,(5) affecting an


individuals' ability to make decisions, and limiting their attention span.(6) A


lack of good quality sleep is also associated with physical health issues, such


as an increased risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease,(5) along with


increased susceptibility to infection.(7) The most important indicator of


getting a good night's sleep is not just the number of hours spent asleep, but


the quality of that sleep and the impact the sleep (or lack of) has on how you


feel and function the next day.(8)


Chronic insomnia disorder, for the approximately 1 in 12 people estimated to


suffer from it,(*,1) is a persistent medical that impacts a person's ability to


fall or stay asleep at least three nights a week for at least three months and


has a negative impact on daytime functioning.(2,3) While direct healthcare costs


related to managing or treating insomnia exists, research on the wider societal


and indirect economic costs associated with chronic insomnia disorder


specifically have been limited to date.(1)


(*) The focus of the RAND research was on general adult populations in 16 high-


income, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries:


Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy,


Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United


States. Figures for Greece were only included in prevalence estimates.


(?) Costs in the RAND Europe report were calculated using modelling methods and


therefore include a number of underlying assumptions which are detailed in the


report itself.


Notes to the editor


About The Societal and Economic Burden of Insomnia in Adults: An International


Study


The objective of this study was to identify and quantify the societal burden of


insomnia and its resultant impacts, both in terms of indirect economic costs


(i.e. non-healthcare related costs) and intangible costs (i.e. costs that are


not directly observed through economic transactions but nonetheless have impacts


on an individual's health or well-being). Based on these findings, the report


includes independent recommendations for future policy, clinical practice and


research to mitigate the societal and economic impacts of insomnia.


The focus of this research was on general adult populations in high-income,


Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries of


Northern, Southern and Western Europe, as well as North America and Australia.


The research methodology included a literature review, secondary database


analysis and the development of a macro-economic model to estimate the indirect


economic costs associated with insomnia. More detailed information on the


methodology can be found here


(https://www.rand.org/randeurope/research/projects/societal-and-economic-burden-


of-insomnia.html).


The Societal and Economic Burden of Insomnia in Adults: An International Study


was funded by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd and conducted by RAND Europe under the


advisement of a steering committee whose members were selected for their


subject-matter expertise and objectivity. RAND Europe had full editorial control


and independence of the analyses performed and presented in this report, which


has been peer-reviewed in accordance with RAND Europe's quality assurance


standards. This work is intended to inform the public good and should not be


taken as a commercial endorsement of any product or service. The views presented


in this report are the authors' and any remaining errors are their own.


RAND Europe is a highly regarded, not-for-profit organization whose mission is


to help improve policy and decision making through research and analysis. All


RAND research undergoes rigorous expert review to ensure high standards for


research quality and objectivity.


About World Sleep Society


World Sleep Day is organized by World Sleep Society, an international


association whose mission is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep


Society hosts a biennial scientific congress on sleep medicine aiming to


globally connect sleep professionals and researchers to advance current


knowledge on sleep. A virtual meeting is also underway with details on


worldsleepsociety.org. Follow the excitement on Twitter @_WorldSleep and


facebook.com/WASMF.


About chronic insomnia disorder


Chronic insomnia disorder is defined as difficulty initiating or maintaining


sleep, causing clinically significant distress or impairment in important areas


of daytime functioning.(2,3) This impact on sleep quantity or quality should be


present for at least three nights per week, lasts for at least three months, and


occurs despite an adequate opportunity to sleep.(2,)(3)


Insomnia is a condition of overactive wake signaling and studies have shown that


areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep


in patients with insomnia.(9,10) Insomnia as a disorder is quite different from


a brief period of poor sleep, and it can take its toll on both physical and


mental health.(5) It is a persistent condition with a negative impact on daytime


functioning.(3) Idorsia's research has shown that poor quality sleep can affect


many aspects of daily life, including the ability to concentrate, mood, and


energy levels.


About Marco Hafner


Marco Hafner is an economist and co-author of The Societal and Economic Burden


of Insomnia in Adults: An International Study. He is also lead author of the


2016 report Why Sleep Matters: Quantifying the Economic Costs of Insufficient


Sleep. Hafner was Senior Research Leader at RAND Europe at the time of this


study, where he conducted research at the intersection between health, labor and


international economics.


He has published studies in peer-reviewed academic journals on the economy-wide


effects of ill-health in the population. Hafner holds a Master's in Economics


from the University of Zurich, an MPhil in Economics from UCL, and conducted


doctoral studies at the University of Freiburg. He previously worked for the


Institute for Employment Research in Germany, before joining RAND in 2013.


References


1. Hafner M., Romanelli R.J., Yerushalmi E. & Troxel W.M. The Societal and


Economic Burden of Insomnia in Adults: An International Study. Santa


Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2023.


2. The International Classification of Sleep Disorders, Third edition. (ICSD-


3). American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 2014.


3. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition


(DSM-5). Washington, DC: American Psychiatric Association; 2013.


4. Castillo, M. The 3 Pillars of Health. American Journal of Neuroradiology,


2014; 36(1):1-2.


5. Chattu, V., et al. The Global Problem of Insufficient Sleep and Its Serious


Public Health Implications. Healthcare 2019;7,1.


6. Whitney, P., et al. Feedback Blunting: Total Sleep Deprivation Impairs


Decision Making that Requires Updating Based on Feedback. Sleep,


2015;38(5):745-754.


7. Ibarra-Coronado E.G., et al. The Bidirectional Relationship between Sleep


and Immunity against Infections. J Immunol Res 2015; 678164.


8. Kohyama, J., Which Is More Important for Health: Sleep Quantity or Sleep


Quality? Children, 2021; 8(7):542.


9. Buysse, D.J., et al. Drug Discov Today Dis Models. 2011;8(4):129-137.


10. Levenson, J.C., et al. Chest. 2015;147(4):1179-1192.


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com


media.relations@idorsia.com


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


