GNW-Adhoc: New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan to be presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 202
23.06.23 17:50
dpa-AFX
^Allschwil, Switzerland - June 23, 2023
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that further data for aprocitentan,
Idorsia's investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist evaluating the
treatment of patients with resistant hypertension, will be presented as an oral
presentation by Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, at the European Society of
Hypertension's 32(nd) European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular
Protection, taking place in Milan, Italy, 23-26, 2023.
The presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 26 (14:05 - 14:15 CEST) in Yellow
Hall 1, as part of the "Resistant and Uncontrolled Hypertension 2" session,
entitled "Effects of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan on ambulatory
blood pressure indices in patients with resistant hypertension - results from
the PRECISION study". The presentation focuses on the effects on relevant
indices of ambulatory BP measurements (ABPM), including post-hoc analysis of
patients at high risk of cardiovascular events based on night-time BP values.
The abstract can be found in the meeting program
(https://esh2023.eu/programme/).
In May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3
PRECISION study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant
hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a
Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA)
Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found
in the dedicated press release (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-
events/media-release-details?newsId=2869821) and an investor webcast
(https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/Apro-session-AHA-
2022) featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION. A new drug
application (NDA) for aprocitentan was filed with the US FDA in December 2022,
and the market authorisation application (MAA) was submitted to the EMA at the
end January 2023.
Notes to the editor
About Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD
Markus Schlaich is a nephrologist and a European Society of Hypertension (ESH)
accredited hypertension specialist. He is a Fellow of the American Heart
Association (FAHA), the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), and the
International Society of Hypertension (ISHF). He served as an Executive
Committee of the ISH from 2018-2020 and is currently on the Management Board of
the global ISH May Measurement Month campaign. Markus is President of
Hypertension Australia and a Trustee of the Foundation for High Blood Pressure
Research.
Markus has a strong background in clinical research with a focus on the
pathophysiology of hypertension, involvement of the kidneys, and hypertension
mediated organ damage. He has a specific interest in treatment modalities
targeting the sympathetic nervous system and other relevant pathways such as the
endothelin system to improve BP control and thereby outcomes for patients with
difficult to control hypertension. For his work he received the Björn Folkow
Award from the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the Arthur C. Corcoran
Award from the AHA Hypertension Council, both in 2021. He has authored more than
450 articles in peer-reviewed journals and serves on the Editorial Board of
Hypertension and Journal of Hypertension. Prof. Schlaich serves as a consultant
to Idorsia.
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is
specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year
heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from
bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,95 $
|8,80 $
|0,15 $
|+1,70%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0363463438
|A2DTEB
|19,14 $
|8,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,95 $
|+1,70%
|20.06.23
|Hamburg
|18,85 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|Berlin
|20,10 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
