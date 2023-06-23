GNW-Adhoc: New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan to be presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 202

Erweiterte Funktionen

^Allschwil, Switzerland - June 23, 2023


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that further data for aprocitentan,


Idorsia's investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist evaluating the


treatment of patients with resistant hypertension, will be presented as an oral


presentation by Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, at the European Society of


Hypertension's 32(nd) European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular


Protection, taking place in Milan, Italy, 23-26, 2023.


The presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 26 (14:05 - 14:15 CEST) in Yellow


Hall 1, as part of the "Resistant and Uncontrolled Hypertension 2" session,


entitled "Effects of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan on ambulatory


blood pressure indices in patients with resistant hypertension - results from


the PRECISION study". The presentation focuses on the effects on relevant


indices of ambulatory BP measurements (ABPM), including post-hoc analysis of


patients at high risk of cardiovascular events based on night-time BP values.


The abstract can be found in the meeting program


(https://esh2023.eu/programme/).


In May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3


PRECISION study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant


hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a


Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA)


Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found


in the dedicated press release (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-


events/media-release-details?newsId=2869821) and an investor webcast


(https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/Apro-session-AHA-


2022) featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION. A new drug


application (NDA) for aprocitentan was filed with the US FDA in December 2022,


and the market authorisation application (MAA) was submitted to the EMA at the


end January 2023.


Notes to the editor


About Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD


Markus Schlaich is a nephrologist and a European Society of Hypertension (ESH)


accredited hypertension specialist. He is a Fellow of the American Heart


Association (FAHA), the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), and the


International Society of Hypertension (ISHF). He served as an Executive


Committee of the ISH from 2018-2020 and is currently on the Management Board of


the global ISH May Measurement Month campaign. Markus is President of


Hypertension Australia and a Trustee of the Foundation for High Blood Pressure


Research.


Markus has a strong background in clinical research with a focus on the


pathophysiology of hypertension, involvement of the kidneys, and hypertension


mediated organ damage. He has a specific interest in treatment modalities


targeting the sympathetic nervous system and other relevant pathways such as the


endothelin system to improve BP control and thereby outcomes for patients with


difficult to control hypertension. For his work he received the Björn Folkow


Award from the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the Arthur C. Corcoran


Award from the AHA Hypertension Council, both in 2021. He has authored more than


450 articles in peer-reviewed journals and serves on the Editorial Board of


Hypertension and Journal of Hypertension. Prof. Schlaich serves as a consultant


to Idorsia.


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com


media.relations@idorsia.com


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


