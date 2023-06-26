Erweiterte Funktionen

GNW-Adhoc: New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan for patients with resistant hypertension has been presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 2023




26.06.23 17:50
dpa-AFX

^Allschwil, Switzerland - June 26, 2023


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that further data for aprocitentan,


Idorsia's investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist evaluating the


treatment of patients with resistant hypertension, were presented as an oral


presentation entitled "Effects of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan on


ambulatory blood pressure indices in patients with resistant hypertension -


results from the PRECISION study" by Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, at the European


Society of Hypertension's 32(nd) European Meeting of Hypertension and


Cardiovascular Protection.


The Phase 3 PRECISION study demonstrated both the safety and the efficacy of


aprocitentan to lower office blood pressure (BP) in patients with resistant


hypertension. The presentation focused on the effects on relevant indices of


ambulatory BP measurements (ABPM), including post-hoc analysis of patients at


high risk of cardiovascular events based on night-time BP values. Ambulatory BP,


and particularly nighttime ambulatory BP, is a better predictor of


cardiovascular outcomes than office BP.(1,2)


One aspect of ABPM is the ability to record the variation of BP during a 24-hour


period. The placebo-corrected systolic BP-lowering by aprocitentan at week 4 was


more pronounced during night-time (-5.1 and -7.4 mmHg) compared with daytime


(-3.8 and -5.3mmHg) for the 12.5 and 25mg doses, respectively. Physiologically


BP is on average 10% lower during the night, a phenomenon called "dipping".


Patients who don't achieve this 10% decrease are called "non-dippers" and are at


increased risk of cardiovascular events(3). At baseline, non-dipper (defined as


participants with average night-time decrease of less than 10%) rates were


66%, 62%, and 60% for the 12.5mg, 25mg of aprocitentan, and placebo groups,


respectively. In non-dippers, aprocitentan induced a particularly pronounced


reduction in night-time systolic BP compared with dippers for both 12.5mg (-


11.25 vs -2.79mmHg; pÂ°





