GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia sells its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations - including select license rights to products - to Sosei Heptares for a total consideration of CHF 400 million




20.07.23 08:35
dpa-AFX

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


Allschwil, Switzerland - July 20, 2023


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced the sale of its operating businesses in


the Asia Pacific (ex-China) region ("Territory"), including assignment of PIVLAZ


(clazosentan) and license rights to daridorexant in those territories, to Sosei


Group Corporation (TSE: 4565; 'Sosei Heptares') for a total consideration of CHF


400 million.


Jean-Paul Clozel, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:


"Dr Satoshi Tanaka and his team in Idorsia Japan have consistently demonstrated


their ability to deliver high-quality clinical development studies, most


recently reporting positive Phase 3 results with daridorexant. They also


developed, registered, and successfully brought PIVLAZ to a specialty market,


serving over 5'000 patients with a rare form of stroke in the first year alone.


The excellence displayed by the organization has been recognized by Sosei, hence


a deal that creates value for both companies. I'm particularly happy that we are


maintaining our relationships to the team and our ability to reach patients in


the territory with our pipeline products."


Chris Cargill, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Sosei Heptares,


commented:


"We have patiently and diligently been searching for the right opportunity to


accelerate our mission to deliver life-changing new medicines to patients. This


transaction with Idorsia is truly transformational and achieves one of our key


strategic objectives, establishing Sosei Heptares as a fully integrated Japan-


focused pharmaceutical business, with growing commercial sales and an expected


new product launch next year. The addition of a highly experienced clinical


development and entrepreneurial commercial team in Japan led by Dr Satoshi


Tanaka, one of the country's most successful drug developers in recent times,


fast-tracks our vision to become one of Japan's global biopharmaceutical


champions."


About the transaction


The transaction includes the acquisition by Sosei Heptares of Idorsia's


affiliates in Japan and South Korea, the assignment of the license for PIVLAZ


(clazosentan) and all intellectual property and know-how for the territory, and


a co-exclusive license for daridorexant - further to the agreement in place with


Mochida Pharmaceutical. The transaction also includes an option for Sosei


Heptares - upon payment of separate option fees - to license cenerimod and


lucerastat for the development and commercialization in the Territory.


Idorsia will supply bulk tablet of PIVLAZ and daridorexant to Sosei Heptares. In


addition, there will be transition service agreements (TSA) between Idorsia and


Sosei Heptares mainly for regulatory/filing activities, clinical development,


CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls), and IT.


Idorsia has granted Sosei Heptares a right of first negotiation and right of


first refusal on certain pipeline assets for the Territory showing a clear


commitment from Idorsia to continue to work with Sosei Heptares as a preferred


partner.


Territory: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia,


Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and


Vietnam.


Notes to the editor


About Sosei Heptares


Sosei Heptares is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on


bringing life-changing medicines based on world-class science to patients


globally. Our vision is to become one of Japan's global biopharmaceutical


champions.


Sosei Heptares has a leading development capability and a profitable and growing


commercial operation in Japan, which it intends to expand into additional


selected markets in the Asia-Pacific region.


Sosei Heptares is advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines created


using its world-leading GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug


design platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology,


immunology, gastroenterology, and inflammatory diseases.


In addition, we have leveraged our unique discovery and development capabilities


to establish multiple value-generating partnerships with world-leading


biopharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Lilly,


Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda.


Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D


facilities in London and Cambridge, UK.


"Sosei Heptares" is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group


Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei,


Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies. For more


information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com) ?


media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com) ?


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


Bitte warten...