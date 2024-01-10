GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia presents at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Adapting Idorsia for sustainable value creation

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.01.24 07:05
dpa-AFX

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


* CEO, Jean-Paul Clozel, to update on how Idorsia is being adapted for


sustainable value creation


* The company is focused on extending the cash runway beyond the current


estimate of early April 2024, through various avenues, including potential


out-licensing deals


* Postponement of the publication of Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and the


subsequent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders


Allschwil, Switzerland - January 10, 2024


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Jean-Paul Clozel, Chief Executive


Officer of Idorsia, will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on


January 10, 2024, at 10:30 PST / 19:30 CET. The conference will take place at


the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco, USA.


Jean-Paul will describe how Idorsia is being adapted for sustainable value


creation. The presentation will cover the progress of QUVIVIQ(TM) (daridorexant) in


the US and Europe, and the clinical data included in the new drug application


for aprocitentan with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which is


currently under review. He will also present other unencumbered assets that


provide the company with strategic flexibility and several avenues to explore


potential fundraising. Follow this link


(https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare24/sessions/49264-idorsia-


pharmaceuticals-ltd/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true) to access the audio stream


and find the presentation available here


(https://www.idorsia.com/dam/jcr:3b9c11d2-a3af-4914-935a-239588d0b046/2024-


idorsia-at-jpm-investor-webcast.pdf).


Jean-Paul Clozel MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:


"Creating a sustainable pharma company requires scientific innovation and


substantial investment. We have demonstrated our ability to innovate and bring


new drugs to the market and have a portfolio of innovative products, however, we


have limited financing, so we need to prioritize activities that offer the


maximum return in the near term. We estimate the current cash reserves to last


to early April 2024, we therefore plan to extend the cash runway through various


avenues, including potential out-license deals."


Expected highlights in 2024


* Secure additional funding to extend the cash runway


* Expand access and availability of QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in the US, Canada


and across Europe


* Achieve FDA decision for the NDA for aprocitentan in resistant hypertension


* Achieve EMA decision for the MAA for aprocitentan in resistant hypertension


Jean-Paul commented on the portfolio:


"More than 11 million QUVIVIQ tablets have been dispensed to help patients


achieve better nights and days. We have made great progress with access and


availability in our key markets, and I expect to see that translating into


income in 2024. I also expect aprocitentan - the first antihypertensive working


on a new pathway for 30 years - to become available for treated patients whose


hypertension remains uncontrolled. Discussions with health authorities are going


well and I'm confident that the label will reflect the outstanding results we've


seen for these high-risk patients. We also intend to progress the two global


Phase 3 programs with selatogrel and cenerimod which have the potential to


transform treatment in their target indications."


Idorsia's portfolio


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Product / compound Mechanism of action Therapeutic area Status


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Commercially


available in the


US Germany,


Italy,


Switzerland,


Spain, the UK,


and Canada;


QUVIVIQ(TM) Dual orexin receptor Approved in the


(daridorexant) antagonist Insomnia EU; Phase 2 in


pediatric


insomnia -


recruiting


Partners: Mochida


& Sosei in Japan,


Simcere in China


and Hong Kong


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


NDA under review


in the US,


MAA under review


Dual endothelin Resistant in the EU, other


Aprocitentan receptor antagonist hypertension filings in


preparation


Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Phase 3 primary


endpoint not met;


Glucosylceramide open-label


Lucerastat synthase Fabry disease extension study


inhibitor ongoing


Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Phase 3


Suspected acute recruiting


Selatogrel P2Y(12) inhibitor myocardial


infarction Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Phase 3


S1P(1) receptor Systemic lupus recruiting


Cenerimod modulator erythematosus


Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Multiple sclerosis Phase 2 in


ACKR3 / CXCR7 and other preparation


ACT-1004-1239 antagonist demyelinating


diseases Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Rare lysosomal Phase 1 complete


Sinbaglustat GBA2/GCS inhibitor storage


disorders Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Phase 1


ACT-1014-6470 C5aR1 antagonist Immune-mediated


disorders Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Phase 1


ACT-777991 CXCR3 antagonist Recent-onset Type


1 diabetes Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Phase 1


IDOR-1117-2520 Undisclosed Immune-mediated


disorders Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Phase 1 in


Synthetic glycan Clostridium preparation


IDO-090 vaccine difficile


infection Partner:


Unencumbered


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Neurocrine Biosciences has a global license to develop and commercialize ACT-


709478 (NBI-827104), Idorsia's novel T-type calcium channel blocker.


On July 20, 2023, Idorsia sold its operating businesses in the Asia Pacific (ex-


China) region to Sosei Heptares, including the assignment of the license for


PIVLAZ (clazosentan) for the Asia Pacific (ex-China) region. Idorsia retains the


rights to clazosentan in the rest of the world.


Further details including the current status of each project in our portfolio


can be found in our innovation fact sheet


(https://www.idorsia.com/dam/jcr:ed5ae81e-28cc-4040-b984-f7b1be039bd1/fs-


innovation-portfolio.pdf).


Upcoming Financial Updates


The company has decided to postpone the publication of Full-Year 2023 Financial


Results and the subsequent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.


* Full-Year 2023 and First Quarter 2024 Financial Results reporting on April


25, 2024


* Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 13, 2024


* Half-Year 2024 Financial Results reporting on July 25, 2024


Notes to the editor


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)


media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


Bitte warten...