GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia has secured bridge financing in the amount of CHF 75 million




20.06.23 07:05
dpa-AFX

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


Allschwil, Switzerland - June 20, 2023


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has secured bridge financing in


the amount of CHF 75 million to extend the company's cash runway until the end


of July and in the meantime allow the completion of the recently announced


prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations,


which is subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and legal


documentation. The credit facility has been provided by Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO,


Member of the Board of Directors and Idorsia's largest shareholder.


Notes to the editor


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com


media.relations@idorsia.com


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,80 $ 9,00 $ -0,20 $ -2,22% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0363463438 A2DTEB 19,14 $ 8,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 19,60 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Hamburg 18,85 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Berlin 20,10 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,80 $ -2,22%  14.06.23
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...