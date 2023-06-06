GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia has entered into exclusive negotiations with regard to a prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations for up to CHF 400 million

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Idorsia":

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland - June 06, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has entered into exclusive

negotiations with an undisclosed party regarding its operating businesses in the

Asia Pacific (ex-China) region, including selected license rights to products

from Idorsia's portfolio in those territories, for a total consideration of up

to CHF 400 million.

This prospective strategic transaction is subject to completion of satisfactory

due diligence and legal documentation. Further announcements will be made as

appropriate.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer of Idorsia, added:

"This prospective strategic transaction would allow Idorsia to realize the

significant value we have created in the region, and would extend our cash

runway, while maintaining relationships for the future development and

commercialization of our pipeline programs in the region. I would expect the

potential transaction to be completed during July, subject to completion of

satisfactory due diligence and legal documentation."

