GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia announces the results of REACT a Phase 3 study of clazosentan in patients following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage




06.02.23 07:05
dpa-AFX

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


Allschwil, Switzerland - February 6, 2023


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announces the initial findings of REACT, a Phase


3 study which investigated the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in preventing


clinical deterioration due to delayed cerebral ischemia, in patients following


aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). The study did not meet the primary


endpoint. The company will fully analyze the efficacy and safety data to


understand this unexpected result.


Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:


"I am very disappointed with the negative result of REACT. The study was based


on strong scientific and medical rationale and executed diligently by a


committed team of experts at Idorsia and by the investigators. On behalf of


everyone at Idorsia, I'd like to thank the investigator teams and expert


advisors for their tireless support to conduct this study in such a challenging


medical condition."


The company will publish the data and interpretation in scientific literature in


due course.


About the REACT study(1) NCT03585270


(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03585270)


REACT, a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-


group, Phase 3 study with clazosentan in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid


hemorrhage (aSAH), assessed the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in preventing


clinical deterioration due to delayed cerebral ischemia, in adult patients


following aSAH. REACT included patients aged 18 to 70 years with World


Federation of Neurological Societies grades 1-4 after recovery from the


aneurysm-securing procedure and "thick and diffuse clots" on the admission CT


scan. REACT randomized 409 patients - treated either with microsurgical clipping


or endovascular coiling aneurysm securing procedures - in a 1:1 ratio to receive


placebo or clazosentan 15 mg/h. Patients were enrolled in the REACT study at 74


sites in 15 countries across North America and Europe. In general, the standard


of care for managing aSAH was allowed, and the administration of nimodipine


(oral or intravenous) was permitted if it was routine standard of care at the


site.


Notes to the editor


Clazosentan in aSAH(2-4)


An aSAH involves sudden life-threatening bleeding occurring in the subarachnoid


space. It is caused by the rupture of an aneurysm - a weak, bulging spot on the


wall of a cerebral artery. An emergency procedure (endovascular coiling or


microsurgical clipping) is required to secure the aneurysm to prevent


rebleeding.


The subarachnoid bleeding and subsequent release of endothelin-1 - a potent


vasoconstrictor produced mainly by the neighboring vascular endothelium - can


lead to cerebral vasospasm (constriction of arteries in the brain), which


usually starts 3 days after aSAH onset and peaks in intensity between 8 and 11


days. This diminishes blood flow to the brain, and about one-third of all aSAH


patients consequently experience worsening of their neurological condition.


Cerebral vasospasm is one of the leading secondary causes of disability in


patients with aSAH.


Clazosentan is a fast-acting, endothelin A (ET(A)) receptor antagonist, that


Idorsia has developed as a continuous intravenous infusion for the prevention of


clinical deterioration due to delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI) in patients


following aSAH. Clazosentan is approved for the prevention of cerebral


vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction, and cerebral ischemic symptoms


after aSAH in Japan.


Previous global clinical studies with clazosentan(5)(-8)


Several studies have built our understanding of the role of clazosentan in


preventing cerebral vasospasm. In 2006, results were reported for clazosentan in


the prevention of angiographic vasospasm in patients with aSAH. The Phase 2


dose-finding study, CONSCIOUS 1, demonstrated dose-dependent prevention of


vasospasm.


This was followed by two Phase 3 studies, CONSCIOUS-2 and CONSCIOUS-3, to assess


the effect of clazosentan on the incidence of cerebral vasospasm-related


morbidity and all-cause mortality. In 2010, CONSCIOUS-2 showed that the 5 mg/h


dose of clazosentan was too low and did not allow a statistically significant


treatment effect to be observed, resulting in the premature termination of


CONSCIOUS-3. However, an exploratory analysis of the data collected in


CONSCIOUS-3 showed that a higher dose of clazosentan (15 mg/h) significantly


reduced cerebral vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality, with a


44% relative risk reduction (p=0.0074). The 15 mg/h dose also significantly


reduced the incidence of delayed ischemic neurological deficit (DIND), with a


54% relative risk reduction (p=0.0038). In addition, clazosentan reduced the


need for rescue therapy for vasospasm. Clazosentan did not improve long-term


clinical outcome in that study.


The studies confirmed the well-documented safety profile of clazosentan, which


has now been administered to more than 2000 patients around the world in a


controlled clinical setting. The side effects of clazosentan can be managed


according to clear protocol guidelines: hypotension can be mitigated using blood


pressure control with vasopressors in the ICU, while lung complications (such as


pulmonary edema) can be managed by avoiding excessive fluid administration so as


to maintain euvolemia.


Key literature


1. Bruder et al, BMC Neurology, 2022


2. Thompson et al, Neurology and Therapy, 2022


3. Chalet et al, Neurology and Therapy, 2023


4. Juif et al, Frontiers in Pharmacology, 2021


5. Vajkoczy et al, J Neurosurg, 2005


6. Macdonald et al, Stroke, 2008


7. Macdonald et al, Lancet Neurology 2011


8. Macdonald et al, Stroke, 2012


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities, and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad


portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of


professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art


facilities, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to translate


R&D efforts into business success.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 1200 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com) ?


media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com) ?


www.idorsia.com


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


Bitte warten...