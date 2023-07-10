GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia announces its insomnia medication, QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), is now covered by CVS

Erweiterte Funktionen

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


* The approximately 20 million US lives covered by CVS will now have easier


and more affordable access to QUVIVIQ


Allschwil, Switzerland & Radnor, PA, United States - July 10, 2023


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc. today announced


that, effective immediately, CVS is covering QUVIVIQ(®) (daridorexant) CIV on


the Performance Drug List (PDL). Approximately 20 million people are enrolled in


this CVS plan, providing increased access to QUVIVIQ for the millions of adults


who can benefit from this latest prescription insomnia therapy. QUVIVIQ is now


covered by two of the largest insurance plans in the US, Express Scripts and


CVS, and several associated regional plans, as well as TRICARE, the healthcare


program for active and retired US military personnel and their families.


QUVIVIQ was approved in January 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with


insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep


maintenance.(1) It is a dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA), which blocks the


binding of the wake-promoting neuropeptides orexins and is thought to turn down


overactive wakefulness, as opposed to treatments that generally sedate the


brain. Since availability of the product in May 2022, QUVIVIQ has quickly gained


traction with patients and physicians, and more than 180,000 prescriptions have


been dispensed to date.


Sleep is overwhelmingly seen as the third pillar of health, alongside diet and


exercise. Poor quality or insufficient sleep can affect many aspects of the


daily lives of people with trouble sleeping including the ability to


concentrate, mood and energy levels.(2)


Patty Torr, Idorsia US President and General Manager, commented:


"Millions of Americans with insomnia are not getting enough nightly sleep. With


CVS adding QUVIVIQ to their national formulary, insomnia patients will now have


affordable access to this latest prescription medication, helping them get the


sleep they need."


In the long-term, insomnia is associated with numerous serious health


conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2


diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.(3,4,)(5)


For more information about QUVIVIQ, see the Full Prescribing Information


(https://www.idorsia.us/documents/us/label/Quviviq_PI.pdf) and Medication Guide


(https://www.idorsia.us/documents/us/label/Quviviq_MG.pdf)


Important Safety Information


QUVIVIQ is a prescription medicine for adults who have trouble falling asleep or


staying asleep (insomnia).


Do not take QUVIVIQ if you fall asleep often at unexpected times (narcolepsy).


QUVIVIQ may cause serious side effects, including:


* Decreased awareness and alertness. The morning after you take QUVIVIQ, your


ability to drive safely and think clearly may be decreased. You may also


have sleepiness during the day.


* Do not take more QUVIVIQ than prescribed.


* Do not take QUVIVIQ unless you are able to stay in bed for at least 7 hours


before you must be active again.


* Take QUVIVIQ at night within 30 minutes before going to bed.


QUVIVIQ is a federally controlled substance because it can be abused or lead to


dependence.


Before taking QUVIVIQ, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical


conditions, including if you:


* have a history of depression, mental illness, or suicidal thoughts or


actions; drug or alcohol abuse or addiction; a sudden onset of muscle


weakness (cataplexy); daytime sleepiness


* have lung or breathing problems, including sleep apnea


* have liver problems


* are pregnant or plan to become pregnant


* are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed


Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including


prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements


* Taking QUVIVIQ with certain medicines can cause serious side effects.


QUVIVIQ may affect the way other medicines work and other medicines may


affect the way QUVIVIQ works.


* Do not take QUVIVIQ with other medicines that can make you sleepy unless


instructed by your healthcare provider.


What should I avoid while taking QUVIVIQ?


* Do not drink alcohol while taking QUVIVIQ. It can increase the effects of


alcohol, which can be dangerous.


* Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, do anything dangerous, or do other


activities that require clear thinking if you do not feel fully awake, or


you have taken QUVIVIQ and have less than a full night of sleep (at least 7


hours), or if you have taken more QUVIVIQ than prescribed.


QUVIVIQ may cause other serious side effects, including:


* Worsening depression and suicidal thoughts. Call your healthcare provider


right away if you have any worsening depression or thoughts of suicide or


dying.


* Temporary inability to move or talk (sleep paralysis) for up to several


minutes, or hallucinations while you are going to sleep or waking up.


* Complex sleep behaviors such as sleep-walking, sleep-driving, preparing and


eating food, making phone calls, having sex or doing other activities while


not fully awake that you may not remember the next morning. Stop taking


QUVIVIQ and call your healthcare provider right away if you experience a


complex sleep behavior.


The most common side effects of QUVIVIQ are headache and sleepiness.


These are not the only side effects of QUVIVIQ. Call your doctor for advice


about side effects.


You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the


FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch (http://www.fda.gov/medwatch%20or%20call%201-


800-FDA-108) or call 1-800-FDA-108 (http://www.fda.gov/medwatch%20or%20call%201-


800-FDA-108)


Notes to the editor


About Insomnia


According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th


edition (DSM-5(®)), insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining


sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant


negative impact on daytime functioning. Chronic insomnia is defined as


difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week


for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.


Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies


have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more


active during sleep in patients with insomnia.


Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, affecting more than 25 million


adults in the US.(6) Poor quality or insufficient sleep can affect many aspects


of the daily lives of people with trouble sleeping including the ability to


concentrate, mood and energy levels.(2) In the long-term, insomnia is associated


with numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders,


cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.(3,)(4,5)


About Idorsia US


Idorsia US, an affiliate of Idorsia, is reaching out for more - we have more


ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. To achieve


this, we will help develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company,


with a strong scientific core. With commercial operations based outside of


Philadelphia, PA, one of densest communities of life sciences talent in the


world, we are helping to realize the company's ambition of bringing innovative


medicines from bench to bedside. Our goal is to build a commercial footprint


that will deliver Idorsia's deep pipeline of products from its R&D engine to the


US market - with the potential to change the lives of many patients.


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


US Media


Christopher Clark


Senior Director, US Head of Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US, 100 Matsonford Road, Radnor, PA 19087


+1 (215) 421 4887


christopher.clark@idorsia.com


www.idorsia.us (https://www.idorsia.us/)


Global Investors & Media


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)


media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


