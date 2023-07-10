GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia announces its insomnia medication, QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), is now covered by CVS

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Idorsia":

* The approximately 20 million US lives covered by CVS will now have easier

and more affordable access to QUVIVIQ

Allschwil, Switzerland & Radnor, PA, United States - July 10, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc. today announced

that, effective immediately, CVS is covering QUVIVIQ(®) (daridorexant) CIV on

the Performance Drug List (PDL). Approximately 20 million people are enrolled in

this CVS plan, providing increased access to QUVIVIQ for the millions of adults

who can benefit from this latest prescription insomnia therapy. QUVIVIQ is now

covered by two of the largest insurance plans in the US, Express Scripts and

CVS, and several associated regional plans, as well as TRICARE, the healthcare

program for active and retired US military personnel and their families.

QUVIVIQ was approved in January 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with

insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep

maintenance.(1) It is a dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA), which blocks the

binding of the wake-promoting neuropeptides orexins and is thought to turn down

overactive wakefulness, as opposed to treatments that generally sedate the

brain. Since availability of the product in May 2022, QUVIVIQ has quickly gained

traction with patients and physicians, and more than 180,000 prescriptions have

been dispensed to date.

Sleep is overwhelmingly seen as the third pillar of health, alongside diet and

exercise. Poor quality or insufficient sleep can affect many aspects of the

daily lives of people with trouble sleeping including the ability to

concentrate, mood and energy levels.(2)

Patty Torr, Idorsia US President and General Manager, commented:

"Millions of Americans with insomnia are not getting enough nightly sleep. With

CVS adding QUVIVIQ to their national formulary, insomnia patients will now have

affordable access to this latest prescription medication, helping them get the

sleep they need."

In the long-term, insomnia is associated with numerous serious health

conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2

diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.(3,4,)(5)

For more information about QUVIVIQ, see the Full Prescribing Information

(https://www.idorsia.us/documents/us/label/Quviviq_PI.pdf) and Medication Guide

(https://www.idorsia.us/documents/us/label/Quviviq_MG.pdf)

Important Safety Information

QUVIVIQ is a prescription medicine for adults who have trouble falling asleep or

staying asleep (insomnia).

Do not take QUVIVIQ if you fall asleep often at unexpected times (narcolepsy).

QUVIVIQ may cause serious side effects, including:

* Decreased awareness and alertness. The morning after you take QUVIVIQ, your

ability to drive safely and think clearly may be decreased. You may also

have sleepiness during the day.

* Do not take more QUVIVIQ than prescribed.

* Do not take QUVIVIQ unless you are able to stay in bed for at least 7 hours

before you must be active again.

* Take QUVIVIQ at night within 30 minutes before going to bed.

QUVIVIQ is a federally controlled substance because it can be abused or lead to

dependence.

Before taking QUVIVIQ, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical

conditions, including if you:

* have a history of depression, mental illness, or suicidal thoughts or

actions; drug or alcohol abuse or addiction; a sudden onset of muscle

weakness (cataplexy); daytime sleepiness

* have lung or breathing problems, including sleep apnea

* have liver problems

* are pregnant or plan to become pregnant

* are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including

prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements

* Taking QUVIVIQ with certain medicines can cause serious side effects.

QUVIVIQ may affect the way other medicines work and other medicines may

affect the way QUVIVIQ works.

* Do not take QUVIVIQ with other medicines that can make you sleepy unless

instructed by your healthcare provider.

What should I avoid while taking QUVIVIQ?

* Do not drink alcohol while taking QUVIVIQ. It can increase the effects of

alcohol, which can be dangerous.

* Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, do anything dangerous, or do other

activities that require clear thinking if you do not feel fully awake, or

you have taken QUVIVIQ and have less than a full night of sleep (at least 7

hours), or if you have taken more QUVIVIQ than prescribed.

QUVIVIQ may cause other serious side effects, including:

* Worsening depression and suicidal thoughts. Call your healthcare provider

right away if you have any worsening depression or thoughts of suicide or

dying.

* Temporary inability to move or talk (sleep paralysis) for up to several

minutes, or hallucinations while you are going to sleep or waking up.

* Complex sleep behaviors such as sleep-walking, sleep-driving, preparing and

eating food, making phone calls, having sex or doing other activities while

not fully awake that you may not remember the next morning. Stop taking

QUVIVIQ and call your healthcare provider right away if you experience a

complex sleep behavior.

The most common side effects of QUVIVIQ are headache and sleepiness.

These are not the only side effects of QUVIVIQ. Call your doctor for advice

about side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the

FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch (http://www.fda.gov/medwatch%20or%20call%201-

800-FDA-108) or call 1-800-FDA-108 (http://www.fda.gov/medwatch%20or%20call%201-

800-FDA-108)

Notes to the editor

About Insomnia

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th

edition (DSM-5(®)), insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining

sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant

negative impact on daytime functioning. Chronic insomnia is defined as

difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week

for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.

Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies

have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more

active during sleep in patients with insomnia.

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, affecting more than 25 million

adults in the US.(6) Poor quality or insufficient sleep can affect many aspects

of the daily lives of people with trouble sleeping including the ability to

concentrate, mood and energy levels.(2) In the long-term, insomnia is associated

with numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders,

cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.(3,)(4,5)

About Idorsia US

Idorsia US, an affiliate of Idorsia, is reaching out for more - we have more

ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. To achieve

this, we will help develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company,

with a strong scientific core. With commercial operations based outside of

Philadelphia, PA, one of densest communities of life sciences talent in the

world, we are helping to realize the company's ambition of bringing innovative

medicines from bench to bedside. Our goal is to build a commercial footprint

that will deliver Idorsia's deep pipeline of products from its R&D engine to the

US market - with the potential to change the lives of many patients.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

US Media

Christopher Clark

Senior Director, US Head of Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US, 100 Matsonford Road, Radnor, PA 19087

+1 (215) 421 4887

christopher.clark@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.us (https://www.idorsia.us/)

Global Investors & Media

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)

media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

