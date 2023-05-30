Erweiterte Funktionen

GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia announces a change to commercial leadership




30.05.23 07:05
dpa-AFX

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


* Simon Jose to step down from his position as Chief Commercial Officer and


member of the Idorsia Executive Committee to pursue other opportunities


* Otto Schwarz will advise the management team on commercial operations


Allschwil, Switzerland - May 30, 2023


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Simon Jose will leave his position


as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Idorsia Executive Committee to


pursue other opportunities. Otto Schwarz has agreed to advise the management


team on commercial operations from July 1, 2023.


Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:


"Simon has made a significant contribution to Idorsia, establishing our


commercial organization from scratch, while preparing two products for launch in


different geographies. He leaves a solid foundation for the Idorsia team to


build on, and I wish him every success with his future."


Jean-Paul Clozel continued:


"The task ahead of us is to translate the excellent prescriber and patient


feedback, as well as the solid demand for QUVIVIQ into a global commercial


success and bring the company to sustainable profitability. Having worked with


Otto Schwarz at Actelion and as a consultant for commercialization of


daridorexant in the early days of Idorsia, I have absolute confidence that he is


the right person to provide a fresh perspective and help the management team


steer our commercialization efforts."


About Otto Schwarz


Otto is a highly accomplished industry executive with more than 35 years of


experience. He has launched multiple major specialty products on a global basis.


Most recently, Otto served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer


and a member of the Actelion Executive Committee, until the acquisition of


Actelion by Johnson & Johnson.


Prior to Actelion, Otto also served as Executive Vice-President Commercial


Operations at Nycomed, and Executive Board Member at Altana Pharma. He also


spent almost 20 years with Schering-Plough and Eli Lilly in Switzerland, Canada,


the US and Germany.


Otto Schwarz is an Austrian citizen and has a PhD in pharmaceutical chemistry


from Vienna University.


Notes to the editor


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com


media.relations@idorsia.com


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


