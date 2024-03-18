Erweiterte Funktionen



GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia and Viatris successfully close the transaction for the global research and development collaboration




18.03.24 07:05
dpa-AFX

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


Allschwil, Switzerland - March 18, 2024


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has successfully closed the


transaction with Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, for


the global research and development collaboration, focused on the development


and commercialization of two innovative compounds, selatogrel and cenerimod,


discovered by Idorsia.


The upfront consideration of USD 350 million has now been fully paid by Viatris


to Idorsia.


Further details will be provided with the combined Full Year 2023 and First


Quarter 2024 financial reporting on April 25(th).


The selatogrel and cenerimod programs will be discussed at an upcoming R&D day


of our partner Viatris.


Notes to the editor


About Viatris


Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned


to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best


of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission


to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide


access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1


billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments,


from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our


exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind


global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them,


and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health


challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the


U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn


more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn,


Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)


media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


Â°





