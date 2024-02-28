GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia and Viatris enter into a significant global research and development collaboration

Erweiterte Funktionen



^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


* Viatris and Idorsia will collaborate on the global development and


commercialization of two Phase 3 assets, selatogrel and cenerimod.


* Idorsia to receive an upfront payment of USD 350 million, potential


development and regulatory milestone payments, additional sales milestone


payments and tiered royalties on annual net sales.


* Viatris and Idorsia will both contribute to the development costs for both


programs.


* Includes future optionality to expand collaboration with additional pipeline


assets.


* Combines Viatris' financial strength and worldwide operational


infrastructure with Idorsia's proven, highly productive drug development


team and innovative engine.


Allschwil, Switzerland - February 28, 2024


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has entered into agreements for


a significant global research and development collaboration with Viatris Inc.


(NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, for the global development and


commercialization of two Phase 3 assets - selatogrel and cenerimod - for an


upfront payment of USD 350 million, potential development and regulatory


milestone payments, and certain contingent payments of additional sales


milestone payments and tiered royalties from mid-single- to low double-digit


percentage on annual net sales.


A joint development committee will oversee the development of the ongoing Phase


3 programs for selatogrel and cenerimod through regulatory approval. Idorsia


will contribute up to USD 200 million in the next 3 years and will transfer to


Viatris at closing the dedicated personnel to both programs.


Viatris will have worldwide commercialization rights for both selatogrel and


cenerimod (excluding, for cenerimod only, Japan, South Korea and certain


countries in the Asia-Pacific region).


Idorsia has also granted Viatris a Right of First Refusal and First Negotiation


for certain other pipeline assets.


The company expects to close the transaction by the end of March, subject to


customary closing conditions, but no additional regulatory or shareholder


approvals are required.


Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:


"I'm delighted that with Viatris we have found a strong partner to secure and


accelerate the development programs for both selatogrel and cenerimod by


leveraging the strength of Viatris' global infrastructure. From the first


meeting, it was clear that the team at Viatris shares the same excitement and


engagement for our innovations. This global collaboration allows us to share the


costs of the ongoing Phase 3 programs whilst retaining long-term shareholder


value, by sharing the rewards for success through the milestones and royalties."


Scott A. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Viatris, commented:


"I am extremely pleased with our global research and development collaboration


with Idorsia. We are connecting Idorsia's proven, highly productive drug


development team and innovation engine with Viatris' strong global


infrastructure and experience to focus on two late-stage potential blockbuster


assets with long-dated patent protection. I believe that together we will be


able to execute on the potential of these global assets and any future assets as


we work to deliver on our goal of building a more durable, predictable portfolio


on the foundation of our strong base business, and that selatogrel and cenerimod


can become meaningful components of Viatris' business over the long term."


André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer of Idorsia, commented:


"In the coming weeks and months, we have many inflection points ahead, namely


the FDA and CHMP decisions for aprocitentan, as well as expanded access and


availability of QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in the US, Canada and across Europe."


André continued:


"The upfront payment of USD 350 million gives us much needed liquidity. We've


repeatedly explained that we have many balls in the air, we've now caught the


first one and continue to work on others to secure Idorsia's future. We are


working on several funding options, including business development


opportunities, equity, and equity-linked deals to significantly extend our cash


runway."


Notes to the editor


About selatogrel


Selatogrel is a potent, fast-acting, reversible, and highly selective


P2Y(12) inhibitor, being developed for the treatment of acute myocardial


infarction (AMI), in patients with a history of AMI. It is intended to be self-


administered subcutaneously via a drug delivery system (autoinjector). This


novel, self-administered emergency agent has the potential to protect heart


muscle in the very early phase of an AMI - in the crucial time between symptom


onset and first medical attention - so as to treat the ongoing AMI and prevent


early death.


Idorsia is enrolling patients into a large international, double-blind,


randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study - Selatogrel Outcome Study in


suspected Acute Myocardial Infarction (SOS-AMI) - to assess the clinical


efficacy and safety of selatogrel 16 mg when self administered (on top of


standard of care) upon the occurrence of symptoms suggestive of AMI. The primary


efficacy endpoint is the occurrence of death from any cause, or non-fatal AMI,


after self-administration of the study treatment.


A Special Protocol Assessment has been agreed with the FDA, indicating its


concurrence with the adequacy and acceptability of critical elements of overall


protocol design for a study intended to support a future marketing application.


In addition, the FDA designated the investigation of selatogrel for the


treatment of suspected AMI as a "fast-track" development program. This


designation is intended to promote communication and collaboration between the


FDA and pharmaceutical companies for drugs that treat serious conditions and


fill an unmet medical need.


About cenerimod


Cenerimod, the result of 20 years of research in Idorsia's labs, is a highly


selective S1P(1) receptor modulator, given as an oral once-daily tablet.


Cenerimod potentially offers a novel approach for the treatment of systemic


lupus erythematosus (SLE), a disease with a significant impact on patients and


limited treatment options.


In December 2022, Idorsia initiated the OPUS program (Oral S1P(1) Receptor


ModUlation in SLE), which consists of two multicenter, randomized, double-blind,


placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 3 studies to evaluate the efficacy,


safety, and tolerability of cenerimod in adult patients with moderate to severe


SLE on top of background therapy. The main objectives of the program are to


evaluate the effectiveness of cenerimod 4 mg in reducing disease activity, as


well as controlling the disease, compared to placebo. The primary endpoint is


response on SRI-4 at month 12 compared to baseline. Secondary endpoints include


response on BICLA at month 12 compard to baseline and - for the first time in a


lupus registration study - measures of sustained disease control: time to first


confirmed 4-month sustained mSLEDAI-2K response and time to first confirmed 4-


month sustained response in mucocutaneous manifestations (i.e. rash, alopecia,


mucosal ulcers).


The investigation of cenerimod for the treatment of SLE has been designated as a


"fast-track" development program by the FDA. This designation is intended to


promote communication and collaboration between the FDA and pharmaceutical


companies for drugs that treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical


need.


About Viatris


Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned


to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best


of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission


to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide


access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1


billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments,


from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our


exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind


global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them,


and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health


challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the


U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn


more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn,


Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).


About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong


scientific core.


Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is


specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small


molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year


heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from


bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the


ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.


Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 58 844 10 10


investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)


media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)


www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)


The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.


