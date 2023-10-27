Erweiterte Funktionen



GNW-Adhoc: Endgültige Ergebnisse des öffentlichen Angebots für RoodMicrotec Microtest wird nach Ablauf der Annahmefrist 95,09% des ausstehenden Aktienkapitals von RoodMicrotec halten




13.11.23 08:05
dpa-AFX

^- Nur in Englisch verfügbar -


This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together


with its subsidiaries, the "RoodMicrotec Group") and Microtest S.p.A.


("Microtest"), an entity incorporated under Italian law, controlled by Seven


Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon


Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF, pursuant to the provisions of Article 4,


paragraph 3 and Article 17 paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover


Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the all-


cash recommended public offer by Microtest for all the issued and outstanding


ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (the "Offer).


This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any


offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. An offer has been made only by


means of the offer memorandum dated 31 August 2023 (the "Offer Memorandum"),


which has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets


(Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "AFM"). This press release is not for


release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly


or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction


in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.


Terms not defined in this press release have the meaning as set forth in the


Offer Memorandum.


FINAL RESULTS OF THE PUBLIC OFFER FOR ROODMICROTEC


MICROTEST WILL HOLD 95.09% OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF ROODMICROTEC


AFTER SETTLEMENT OF


POST-ACCEPTANCE PERIOD


Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 13 November 2023


* Microtest will hold 95.09% of the Shares after settlement of the Post-


Acceptance Period.


* Settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period will


take place on


15 November 2023.


* Microtest intends to initiate the buy-out proceedings (uitkoopprocedure) as


soon as possible and will seek delisting as soon as possible.


Results of Post-Acceptance Period


Microtest and RoodMicrotec are pleased to announce that, during the two-week


Post-Acceptance Period, which has ended Friday 10 November 2023 at 17:40 hours


CET, 6,525,359 additional Shares have been tendered, representing approximately


7.90% of the Shares.(1)


The additional Shares tendered in the Post-Acceptance Period, together with the


71,981,050 Shares and Warrants tendered or irrevocably committed during the


Offer Period, in total represent 95.09% of the Shares and an aggregate value of


EUR 27,477,243.15 at an Offer Price of EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per Share.


During the Post-Acceptance Period 7,485,000 Shares were issued by RoodMicrotec


following the exercise of all Warrants(2), which were already included in the


percentage of Shares and Warrants tendered or irrevocably committed, as


announced by Microtest and RoodMicrotec on 27 October 2023. After the exercise


of all Warrants, the total number of Shares amounts to 82,561,267.


Settlement Post-Acceptance Period


With reference to the Offer Memorandum, Shareholders who have validly tendered


(or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by Microtest)


and transferred (geleverd) their Shares during the Post-Acceptance Period will


receive the Offer Price in respect of each Tendered Share. Settlement of the


Shares tendered in the Post-Acceptance Period and payment of the Offer Price of


will take place on 15 November 2023. Microtest cannot guarantee that


Shareholders holding Shares through an Admitted Institution will actually


receive payment on that date from the Admitted Institution with whom they hold


their Shares.


Buy-Out


Microtest intends to initiate a buy-out procedure (uitkoopprocedure) in


accordance with Article 2:92a of the Dutch Civil Code or in accordance with


Article 2:359c (uitstootprocedure) of the Dutch Civil Code by the filing of a


writ of summons with the Enterprise Chamber (the "Buy-Out") in order to acquire


the remaining Shares not tendered and not held by Microtest or RoodMicrotec in


an expeditious manner. Reference is made to Section 5.15.2 (Buy-Out) of the


Offer Memorandum.


Delisting


As a result of Microtest holding more than 95% of the Shares, Microtest and


RoodMicrotec intend to procure the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam


as soon as possible under the Applicable Rules. Microtest and RoodMicrotec will


request the delisting of the Shares from Euronext Amsterdam shortly. Further


details on the delisting will be announced when available. Delisting may further


adversely affect the liquidity and market value of any Shares not tendered.


Reference is made to Section 5.14.2 (Liquidity and delisting) of the Offer


Memorandum.


Announcements


Any announcements in relation to the Offer will be issued by means of a press


release. Any press release issued by RoodMicrotec will be made available on its


corporate website (https://www.roodmicrotec.com/ and


https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-


public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares). Any press release issued by


Microtest will be made available on its corporate website


(https://www.microtest.net).


Subject to any applicable requirements of the Merger Rules and without limiting


the manner in which Microtest may choose to make any public announcement,


Microtest will have no obligation to communicate any public announcement other


than as described in the Offer Memorandum.


Settlement Agent


Attn: Corporate Broking (HQ7212)


ABN AMRO Bank N.V.


Gustav Mahlerlaan 10


1082 PP Amsterdam


The Netherlands


For more information:


Huijskens Sassen Communications


Clemens Sassen


+31 6 46 11 11 89


clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)


Advisors


On behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and


Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.


AXECO Corporate Finance B.V. is acting as RoodMicrotec's sole financial advisor


and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as RoodMicrotec's legal counsel.


About RoodMicrotec


With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics


industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply


and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies


worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single


customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer


test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All


services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the


automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors.


RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, the Netherlands, with operational


units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.


For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.


About Microtest


Microtest is a well-reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated


test equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity incorporated


under Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned


subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon, a leading mid-cap private equity


fund with 33+ years of experience and 175+ investments.


The current CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and Moreno Lupi, have been leading Microtest


since its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca), Italy. Over time, Microtest


has become a technological partner of some of the world's leading microchip


manufacturers, skilled in developing innovative solutions, thanks to a solid


engineering team and good production flexibility. In 2004, Microtest started


designing and producing Automatic Test Equipment (the systems used in the


semiconductor industry for electronic components and wafter testing) for several


applications such as avionics and cars' electronic modules, radar and wireless


communications for defence and medical devices.


A few years later, Microtest broadened its scope by also offering "test house"


services, furthermore enhanced with a direct presence in the Far East following


the opening of a subsidiary in Malaysia in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon Private


Equity acquired a majority stake in Microtest, spurring its international


expansion strategy. Microtest reached more than 30 million in revenues in 2022,


with an Ebitda margin above 38%. Microtest commercial network and customer


service are spread over the US, Europe, and Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired


Test Inspire, a highly innovative Dutch company focused on Automatic Testing


Equipment.


For more information, please visit https://www.microtest.net.


Disclaimer


This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest pursuant to the


provisions of Article 4, paragraph 3 and Article 17 paragraph 4 of the Decree


and contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU


Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press release is not intended


to be complete. This press release is for information purposes only and does not


constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for


any securities.


The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by


law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this


document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the


fullest extent permitted by applicable law, RoodMicrotec, Microtest and Xenon


disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such


restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may


constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither


RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors, assumes


any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any


RoodMicrotec shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should


consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is


not to be published or distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan.


The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This


announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer


or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or


an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not


constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire


the securities of RoodMicrotec in any jurisdiction.


Forward Looking Statements


Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking


statements", such as statements relating to the impact of this Offer on


RoodMicrotec and Microtest and the targeted timeline for the Offer. Forward-


looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the


words "anticipated", "expected" or similar expressions. These forward-looking


statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although RoodMicrotec,


Microtest and Xenon believe that the assumptions upon which their respective


financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based


are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements


will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,


uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ


materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or


implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties


include, but are not limited to, receipt of regulatory approvals without


unexpected delays or conditions, Microtest's ability to successfully operate


RoodMicrotec without disruption to its other business activities, Microtest's


ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of RoodMicrotec,


the effects of competition, economic conditions in the global markets in which


RoodMicrotec operates, and other factors that can be found in RoodMicrotec's,


Microtest's and/or Xenon's press releases and public filings.


Neither RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors,


accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press


release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition


of the other or their respective groups. Each of RoodMicrotec, Microtest and


Xenon expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any


updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to


reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in


events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


1 These Shares exclude the 4,359,000 Shares that were (i) issued by RoodMicrotec


following the exercise of certain of the Warrants and (ii) tendered during the


Post-Acceptance Period, as these Shares were already included in the percentage


of Shares tendered or irrevocably committed announced by Microtest and


RoodMicrotec on 27 October 2023.


2 Of the total number of 7,485,000 Warrants exercised during the Post-Acceptance


Period, (i) 4,359,000 Warrants were exercised by one shareholder other than


Microtest prior to tendering the Shares issued by RoodMicrotec, and (ii)


3,126,000 Shares were issued by RoodMicrotec to Microtest upon exercise by


Microtest of certain Warrants which were irrevocably committed to Microtest.


Â°





Aktuell
Achtung: Heute Aktienkonsolidierung 9 zu 1 - Jetzt einsteigen
Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,313 € 0,307 € 0,006 € +1,95% 13.11./09:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000440477 872037 0,35 € 0,18 €
Werte im Artikel
0,31 plus
+1,95%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,313 € +1,95%  09:24
Berlin 0,31 € +0,32%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neue Lithium-Mine nahe Tesla ($TSLA)? Neuer 387% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...